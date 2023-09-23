Join National Walk from Obesity Day on November 4th
On November 4th, 2023, the annual Virtual Walk from Obesity, by TREO Foundation, will unite our community in the battle against the disease of obesity.
The strength of our annual Virtual Walk from Obesity depends on the support from patients, healthcare heroes, and community champions. Your involvement is pivotal.”NEWBERRY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join National Walk from Obesity Day: This Virtual Walk Takes Center Stage on November 4th
— Carl Pesta, DO, FASMBS, President of the TREO Foundation
The countdown has begun! On November 4th, 2023, the annual Virtual Walk from Obesity, organized by TREO Foundation, will unite individuals, healthcare professionals, and community advocates in the battle against the disease of obesity, one of America's most pressing health challenges. Registration for the virtual Walk is FREE for everyone! To participate on November 4th, registrants will take a photo or video of themselves doing their favorite fitness activity and share it on social media with the hashtag #NationalWFODay. This event promises to be a dynamic and impactful occasion, with participants from all walks of life joining forces to raise awareness and support critical initiatives in obesity treatment and prevention.
**A Timely Response to an Epidemic**
Obesity continues to loom as a nationwide epidemic, affecting millions of lives across the United States. Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that over 42% of American adults grapple with obesity, while childhood obesity rates have surged, affecting 19.3% of children and adolescents. This public health crisis imposes not only a heavy burden on individuals but also on healthcare systems and the economy, with obesity-related medical costs exceeding $147 billion annually. (https://www.cdc.gov/obesity/data/childhood.html)
TREO Foundation’s National Walk from Obesity Day serves as a resolute response to these alarming statistics. By coming together virtually, participants can take a meaningful step towards combatting obesity and its associated health risks.
In-Person walks around the country are also scheduled leading up to the virtual Walk on November 4th. Registration is available for the virtual and all in-person Walks at www.walkfromobesity.com. Donations are also being accepted to support TREO Foundation’s efforts.
Carl Pesta, DO, FASMBS, President of the TREO Foundation, invites all to participate: "The strength of our annual Virtual Walk from Obesity depends on the support from patients, healthcare heroes, and community champions. Your involvement is pivotal."
Take the #WFOChallenge
TREO Foundation has created the #WFOCHALLENGE to inspire leaders and members of the weight loss surgery community to challenge colleagues, friends and family members to help support National Walk from Obesity Day. TREO Foundation will be supporting the community with the Virtual Weekly Champions, a social media campaign to showcase those that accept the #WFOChallenge.
Team captains are encouraged to take charge by creating and managing their team's online fundraising page, sharing their team's story, and adding photos and a logo. Teams can represent diverse sectors, including Healthcare, Corporations, ASMBS State Chapters, General groups, or Nonprofits.
Participation can be done at time of the day on November 4th. We encourage you to participate in your favorite physical activities like walking, running, or rowing.
As the event date approaches, participants can stay updated and access more information about the Nov 4th, 2023 Virtual Walk from Obesity on TREO Foundation's official website www.walkfromobesity.com/virtual and follow us on social at @WalkFromObesity and @TreoFoundation.
For media inquiries or additional information, please contact info@treofoundation.org
**About TREO Foundation**
TREO Foundation - Treatment, Research, and Education to End Obesity - is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization on a passionate mission to combat the obesity epidemic through awareness, research, and community support. For two decades, the TREO Foundation has been at the forefront, advocating for effective obesity treatments and prevention strategies while empowering individuals and healthcare professionals to create positive change.
Michael Votta
TREO FOUNDATION
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram