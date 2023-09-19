Medex Forensics selected to accelerate innovation for governments in global AWS GovTech Accelerator Program
Medex Forensics will use AWS to scale public sector access to automated media authentication technology
The ever-increasing threat of deepfake videos and synthetic media drives home the need to employ revolutionary video authentication and manipulation detection techniques. Medex targets this threat.”MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Medex Forensics today announced its selection to participate in the global AWS GovTech Accelerator, a new program from Amazon Web Services (AWS) designed to help startups develop solutions that address the needs of government agencies.
— Bertram Lyons
Across the United States, many 911 centers are running on legacy technology vulnerable to disaster-related outages, while others face staffing gaps as high as 50%. Courts and other justice and public safety organizations are targeted by a rising number of cyber events, as the digitization of paper workloads increases the amount of sensitive data requiring secure storage. In response, AWS launched its first GovTech Accelerator with a focus on justice and public safety.
The goal is to support the development of technologies that can address challenges such as increasing community engagement, deterring crime, and reducing recidivism. The AWS GovTech Accelerator includes both a four-week virtual program and in-person opportunities for technical and business mentorship for GovTech startups.
Medex Forensics is one of 13 organizations selected for the inaugural AWS GovTech Accelerator. This opportunity will support Medex Forensics’ efforts to revolutionize the way public safety and criminal justice organizations process, triage, and authenticate digital video evidence — reducing manual labor, reducing misleading and erroneous evidence, and increasing the effectiveness of making use of citizen-submitted video.
“Medex Forensics develops and deploys digital forensic technology for public safety that can be used to identify abusive content and its origins, fight digital crime, and combat disinformation. The ever-increasing threat of deepfake videos and synthetic media drives home the need to employ revolutionary video authentication and manipulation detection techniques. The platform’s patented automated analysis reveals information not present in typical digital metadata, allowing for enhanced insights into video evidence,” said Bertram Lyons, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Medex Forensics. “Deploying with AWS allows Medex to build cloud-native infrastructure that integrates seamlessly with digital evidence management systems (DEMS), and e-discovery platforms to increase Medex’s capacity to support public safety efforts to authenticate and analyze digital video evidence at a scale commensurate with the massive quantity of digital video generated in today’s world.”
The AWS GovTech Accelerator provides hands-on AWS and technical training as well as business mentorship from AWS customers and members of the AWS Partner Network (APN). Medex Forensics will also receive AWS computing credits and opportunities to speak with leaders in government technology to understand their unique needs and challenges.
“Innovation is one of our core leadership principles at AWS,” said Kim Majeurs, vice president of global education and US state and local government at AWS. “That is why we launched the AWS GovTech Accelerator, to help startups innovate solutions supporting first responders, courts, emergency services, and more. We want to help these startups accelerate development, iteration, and launch of these crucial solutions.”
For more information on the AWS GovTech Accelerator, visit https://aws.amazon.com/blogs/publicsector/aws-selects-13-startups-public-safety-solutions-govtech-accelerator/.
For more information on Medex Forensics, visit https://medexforensics.com/.
About Medex Forensics
Medex Forensics develops and deploys novel technology to identify child predators, to fight digital crime, and to combat disinformation. Designed and built in the United States and engineered to provide cutting-edge technology for public safety, the company’s flagship product, the Medex Video Authentication Platform, gives investigators previously unavailable insight into the origins and authenticity of digital video files. Medex is used and trusted at agencies throughout the US, and across the globe.
Bertram Lyons
Medex Forensics
+1 917-522-4852
sales@medexforensics.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn