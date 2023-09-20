The Good Life Abroad Launches First Ever Global Nomad Program for Retirees and Empty Nesters
Program for adults 50+ to live in different cities across Europe on a month to month basis, in a community of fellow travelers.
The Good Life Abroad is designed to provide a safe, supportive environment for older, active adults to live, learn, and grow while exploring some of Europe's most beautiful cities.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Good Life Abroad has launched a new program designed to offer older, active adults the opportunity to live in different European cities on a month-by-month basis. This first-of-its-kind program is designed to cater to empty nesters who want to explore Europe, meet new friends, and engage in activities with a community of like-minded travelers.
The program is initially offered in three of Europe's most beautiful and vibrant cities: Lisbon, Barcelona, and Florence. The program includes accommodation, travel medical insurance, concierge service, and a variety of activities and events.
Participants in The Good Life Abroad program will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the local culture and explore the city at their own pace. They will also be able to engage in a variety of activities and events with their fellow travelers, including cultural tours, cooking classes, wine tastings, and more.
While global living programs have existed for younger digital nomads, this is the first time that a program has been created for ages 55 and older. The program is tailor-made for older, active adults who want to explore Europe without the hassle of planning and organizing everything themselves. It is perfect for those who want to live like a local, make new friends, and enjoy a unique travel experience.
"We are thrilled to offer this program to older adults who are looking to live abroad in Europe," said Andrew Motiwalla, CEO of The Good Life Abroad. "Our program is designed to provide a safe, supportive environment for older adults to live, learn, and grow while exploring some of Europe's most beautiful cities. Regardless of which city you land in, our members have a community of friends and activities waiting for them."
The Good Life Abroad program is designed to cater to the needs and interests of semi-retired and retired adults who love travel and cultural immersion. The activities and events are specifically chosen to provide a stimulating and enriching experience while fostering friendships with like-minded travelers.
The Good Life Abroad provides upscale, boutique apartments in the historic centers of each city. The program is also designed to ensure that participants have access to English-speaking medical care and other support services.
The program is now accepting applications for the upcoming season. For more information and to apply, please visit The Good Life Abroad's website.
