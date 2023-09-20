The Lelo N Company Presents: A Grand Day of Networking, Book Launch, and Podcast Premiere.

Digital Marketing Crushing it on YouTube by Lelo N waka Gatsheni. Lelo N Black Carpet Networking Event Lelo N waka Gatsheni donning #Sibnation Gear

The way of the world is meeting people through other people.” — Robert Kerrigan

KEMPTON PARK, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, September 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Lelo N Company is thrilled to announce an exclusive networking event that promises to be a day of glamour, knowledge sharing, and celebration. Set to occur on the 28th of October 23 at The Venue in Melrose Arch Sandton, this event will combine the excitement of a book launch and a podcast premiere, offering attendees an unparalleled experience.Date: 28 October 2023Time: 10:30-19:00Location: The Venue,17 The High Street, Melrose Arch, Sandton.A Day to Remember:The event kicks off with a Welcome Reception, offering attendees the chance to mingle and connect with industry leaders, new players, influencers, and professionals. As the day unfolds, guests will witness two significant launches:Book Launch: Lelo N waka Gatsheni, a renowned expert in the content creation, will unveil her first written masterpiece , "Digital Marketing, Crushing it on YouTube: Strategies for Personal Branding, Marketing Strategies and Social Media Success." This book is set to be a game-changer, offering groundbreaking insights into personal branding, marketing strategies, and YouTube dominance.Podcast Premiere: Prepare to be captivated by the premiere episode of "The Game Changers Podcast," hosted by Lelo N waka Gatsheni. This panel podcast promises engaging discussions on the latest trends in personal branding, digital marketing, business and finding overall success. The event encourages attendees to don their finest black cocktail attire with a touch of gold to create an atmosphere of elegance and sophistication.RSVP Information:We invite members of the press and media to join us for this extraordinary event. Kindly confirm your attendance by 20 October 23 to ensure we accommodate your needs. Please note that space is limited, and early RSVP is encouraged to secure a spot at this luxurious affair.Media Contact:For press inquiries, interviews, and additional information about the event, please contact:Claudia MwakonyaExecutive Assistant+27 66 372 1855Join us for a day of opulence, networking, and celebration. Be part of an event that promises to leave a lasting impression on the world of business, digital marketing, personal branding, and social media success.About The Lelo N CompanyThe Lelo N Company, your go-to destination for engaging conversations, insightful perspectives, and empowering content. Led by Lelo Ndlovu, a passionate YouTube consultant, podcaster, and brand strategist, our mission is to create a platform where positivity meets reality, and where individuals from all walks of life can find support, inspiration, entertainment, and growth.**End of Press Release**

Lelo N would like to invite to an unforgettable day of networking with like minded people in pure opulence. Bring your Business Card