Xeriant Releases Latest Videos of NEXBOARD™ Internal Testing

Sample panels are being directed to testing agencies and homebuilders

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) (“Xeriant” or “the Company”), a Company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of aerospace technologies and advanced materials, today released videos from last week’s test sample production run demonstrating the strength and fire resistance of NEXBOARD™, a high-performance, green composite building panel made primarily from plastic and cellulose fiber waste materials, such as cardboard. The latest sample boards will be directed to testing agencies for independent certifications and to major homebuilders and construction companies who are interested in transitioning to NEXBOARD, which is a critical step toward finalizing sales agreements. Homebuilders and the construction industry are migrating toward green building materials that promote a circular economic model, a trend that is forecasted to accelerate as viable alternative products become available. Two of the leading materials testing agencies were engaged last week to perform a variety of industry-standard physical and mechanical tests, including the NFPA 286 “room corner” test.



The YouTube videos show two internal tests, a five-minute flame test and a fastener pull-through test, using the most recent NEXBOARD samples. The videos may be found using the following links:

“We are pleased with last week’s successful production and internal testing of these new NEXBOARD samples and are confident these panels will meet certification requirements and be well-received by the construction industry as they begin to incorporate more sustainable building systems and materials. The testing agencies have informed us that the certifications could be completed within the next few weeks following receipt of the samples. NEXBOARD and our DUREVER brand next-generation building products promise to transform the industry,” commented Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is a holding and operating company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of advanced materials and technology related to next generation air and spacecraft, which can be successfully integrated and commercialized for deployment across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand, and includes NEXBOARD™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite building panel made from plastic and cardboard waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction. Xeriant is located at the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida adjacent to the Boca Raton Airport.

For more information, please go to www.xeriant.com

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. is hereby providing cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements (as defined in such act). Any statements that are not historical facts and that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, indicated through the use of words or phrases such as “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimated,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes” and “projects”) may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations concerning our ability to attract investors.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we make, and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors. Further, we cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our results of operations or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Xeriant, Inc.

Investor Relations Dept.

(561) 491-9595

IR@xeriant.com

Xeriant.com