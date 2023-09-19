Host4Geeks Introduces Enhanced Daily Backup Service for Premium Reseller Hosting Clients
In a continued effort to offer unparalleled hosting solutions, Host4Geeks is thrilled to announce the introduction of its Daily Backup Service.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a continued effort to offer unparalleled hosting solutions, Host4Geeks is thrilled to announce the introduction of its Daily Backup Service for Premium Reseller Hosting clients.
Traditionally, Host4Geeks's Premium Reseller Hosting service came equipped with free weekly backups boasting a 4-week retention span. This guaranteed clients a safety net of data recovery options spanning the previous month.
Recognizing the growing demands of businesses and the invaluable nature of data, Host4Geeks now supplements this with a daily backup option. The Daily Backup Service is designed for clients who necessitate more frequent data capture and an even greater peace of mind.
Frequency & Retention: Alongside weekly backups, clients can now avail of daily backups with a 7-day retention window. This means they have immediate access to their data from the past week, each day covered.
Comprehensive Coverage: The daily backups are holistic, covering everything within a client’s cPanel account, from emails, databases, and files to other crucial cPanel settings.
Affordable Pricing: Keeping in line with Host4Geeks' commitment to affordable solutions, the daily backup upgrade is available at competitive flat rates.
Clients keen to capitalize on this new offering can easily upgrade via their client portal. The upgrade process is intuitive: login, choose the relevant service and opt for the daily backup upgrade.
"Data is the lifeblood of modern businesses, and its protection is paramount. Our enhanced Daily Backup Service is a testament to Host4Geek's unwavering commitment to providing our clients with state-of-the-art solutions that not only meet but anticipate their evolving needs. We believe in empowering our clients with choices that safeguard their invaluable digital assets and ensure peace of mind," stated Jay M., Chief Operations Officer at Host4Geeks.
About Host4Geeks:
Host4Geeks is a leading web hosting company offering services in the US, UK, and India. Quality web hosting is essential for the sole purpose of keeping a business’ presence especially when it comes to companies who sell their products and services through the internet. Most online businesses lose their customers because of a poor web hosting service. We provide our customers with the perfect platform to run their businesses on.
Our team focuses on innovation and customer satisfaction as they are the key factors for a successful business venture. Our expert consultants provide you with the perfect solution that you require to succeed online.
Our goal is to achieve excellence by managing our clients with profound integrity and respect. We aim to provide innovative solutions for our clients at an affordable price point. We are proud to have some of the most experienced and motivated individuals who are passionate about providing a better level of service each day.
