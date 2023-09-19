WorkWhile CEO & Co-founder Jarah Euston Named Recipient of 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award
This award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, and Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, named WorkWhile CEO Jarah Euston as one of the winners of this year’s Women in Supply Chain Award, which honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.
WorkWhile is revolutionizing the hourly labor marketplace, firmly establishing itself as the fastest-growing hub for on-demand labor solutions in the industry. Dedicated to serving the dynamic needs of supply chain businesses, it connects companies to a vast network of over 500,000 professionals — all of whom are vetted, insured, and background-checked — spanning across 26 critical states in the US. Demonstrating its reliability and efficiency, WorkWhile proudly holds a 99% repeat client rate, a testimony to the satisfaction and trust it has fostered among industry leaders. Moreover, with a staggering 97.5% of shifts being filled in less than 48 hours, it ensures that businesses can maintain momentum even in the face of changing demands
"I am deeply honored to receive the prestigious Women in Supply Chain award," expressed Euston. "Our most recent data indicates that for a majority of individuals, flex work isn't just supplementary, it has become their main source of income. We are proud to help our supply chain partners harness the power of flex work. This recognition not only reaffirms our commitment but showcases that we are pioneering vital innovations in the hourly labor sector."
“This year, we received over 400 submissions, the highest number of applications not only for this award, but also for all of our awards. This shows hope that one day, we won’t need an award like this because men and women in the supply chain will be equal,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.”
“Women have been making a significant impact in supply chain management, contributing to the growth and innovation of the supply chain industry. As more women join the supply chain workforce, they bring diverse perspectives that can help address complex supply chain problems and improve global supply chain operations.” adds Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let’s Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge project, both exclusive sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain award.
About WorkWhile
WorkWhile is an hourly labor marketplace for flexible work that matches workers to shifts that fit their skills, schedule, and location. It uses AI and machine learning models to help identify the most reliable hourly workers and supports them with perks not available at traditional hourly wage jobs. Employers leverage WorkWhile for a high-quality, reliable workforce that they can scale up or down, as needed. Launched in 2020, WorkWhile serves businesses in the warehousing, hospitality, logistics, and event industries across the United States. Go to www.workwhilejobs.com to learn more.
About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum.
