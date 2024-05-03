Best Cure Foundation, a Non-Profit NGO, Announces the Establishment of a New Division, "Be the Best You Can Be"
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, May 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Best Cure Foundation (BCF), established by Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran in 2007, is pleased to announce the launch of its new division called "Be The Best You Can Be". This division aims to promote, engage, and encourage individuals to reach their full potential and be the best version of themselves.
Several years ago, the former First Lady Melania Trump promoted the idea of "Be Best." She encouraged her son to be his best and enjoy every moment of his life. However, neither former President Trump nor the White House team promoted this idea. Also, the slogan needed to be expanded to “Be The Best You Can Be." It is unfortunate that neither the media, former President Trump, nor his team made an effort to promote the former First Lady’s noble goals.
Athletes such as LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Steph Curry have authored motivational books and posters to encourage individuals to take pride in themselves and strive to be the best they can be.
Dr. Suthanthiran would like to express his gratitude to former First Lady Melania Trump for her commendable goal of inspiring everyone to reach their full potential. BCF has now expanded the statement to be more clear—"Be The Best You Can Be."
It's important that we share this noble message with everyone we meet, as each of us has unique talents and abilities that can be utilized to achieve greatness in our respective fields. Let's strive to be the best versions of ourselves and encourage others to do the same.
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as Team Best Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients around the world,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
