Apstron Science Revolutionizes Pelvic Floor Health with Enhanced PelvicTron™ App

PelvicTon(tm) App Information Cards Screen PelvicTon(tm) App Kegel Exercises Progress Screen PelvicTon(tm) App Kegel Exercises Screen PelvicTron(tm) App by Google and Apple Kegel Exercises Binaural Beats Choice PelVicTron(tm) App for Men and Women Intimate Health

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Apstron Science, a leading innovator in health and wellness technology, announced a groundbreaking update to their popular PelvicTrom™ app. This latest update introduces a range of exciting features designed to empower users in their journey toward optimal pelvic floor health.

With several thousand downloads, the PelvicTrom™ app has been a go-to resource for individuals looking to enhance their pelvic floor health, and the latest update takes it to the next level with a host of enhanced functionalities, these include:

1. Emotional Wellness Tracking: Understanding that emotional well-being is intrinsically linked to physical health, PelvicTrom™ now includes emotional wellness tracking. Users can monitor and manage the emotional aspects of their pelvic health, fostering a holistic approach to well-being.

2. Pelvic Floor Evaluation & Exercises: The app continues to provide users with the tools to evaluate and exercise their pelvic floor muscles. Whether recovering from childbirth, managing pelvic health conditions, or simply looking to maintain strength, PelvicTrom™ has tailored exercises for every need. The PelvicTron™ is the only App to offer an Evaluation of the Pelvic Floor, taking about five minutes.

3. Sounds to Exercise With, Including Binaural Beats and other sounds, such as Ocean Waves: Workouts have never been more engaging. PelvicTrom™ now offers a variety of sounds and binaural beats to accompany exercises, making each session not only effective but also enjoyable.

4. Reports and Analysis: Keeping track of progress is essential to any wellness journey. PelvicTrom™ offers in-depth reports and analysis, allowing users to measure their improvement over time and make informed decisions about their health.

5. Info Cards: Perhaps the most exciting addition to the app is the introduction of Info Cards. These cards serve as an invaluable educational resource, offering users insights into their pelvic floor health. Understanding one's body is the first step toward improved health, and Info Cards empower users with knowledge.

It should be mentioned that PelvicTron™ has consumer and healthcare provider logins, to provide assistance as needed for better health. The consumer is always in charge of their own health and can ask for assistance from a healthcare provider if needed.

Apstron's PelvicTrom™ app has always been at the forefront of pelvic floor health technology, and this update reaffirms our commitment to delivering a comprehensive and user-friendly solution. Said Apstron Science, CTO.

Whether you're a new mother, an athlete, or simply someone looking to prioritize pelvic health, PelvicTrom™ is the app you can trust.

This free update is now available to all users, and Apstron invites everyone to experience the enhanced features and improved user experience.

For more information about PelvicTron™ and to download the app, please visit www.ApsTron.com or www.HealthDiaries.US.

The link to the App is also shown below:

For Android:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.healthdiaries.pelvictron&pli=1

For Apple:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/pelvictron-tm/id1672067000

About ApsTron Science:

ApsTron is a leading innovator in health and wellness technology, dedicated to creating cutting-edge solutions that empower individuals to take control of their health journey. With a commitment to research, innovation, and user-centric design, ApstTon continues to redefine the landscape of digital health.

PelvicTron(tm) by ApsTron Science