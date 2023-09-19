Adaptive Investments Announces Name Change for RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (AMAX)
Effective October 1, 2023, the AMAX ETF, actively managed by Adaptive Investments, is slated to be renamed to the Adaptive Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF.
Adaptive Investments (NYSE:AMAX)ROCKY MOUNT, NC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Effective October 1, 2023, the RH Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (AMAX) is slated to be renamed the Adaptive Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF (the “Fund”). The Adaptive Hedged Multi-Asset Income ETF is actively managed by Adaptive Investments and is a series of the Starboard Investment Trust. The Fund’s ticker symbol, investment objective and principal investment strategies will remain the same.
ABOUT ADAPTIVE INVESTMENTS:
Cavalier Investments, LLC, d/b/a Adaptive Investments is a Registered Investment Advisor adhering to the theory of adaptive correlation and offers product solutions with a flexible method of responding to market conditions by reallocating assets when and where they will be the most effective. https://www.adaptiveetfs.com
IMPORTANT INFORMATION:
Investors should consider the investment objective, management fees, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing or sending money. The Prospectus and Summary Prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund. For a current Prospectus and/ or Summary Prospectus, call 888-721-4588, visit us at www.adaptiveetfs.com or email calrutherford@adaptiveinv.com. Please read the Prospectus and/or Summary Prospectus carefully before you invest. Current and future holdings are subject to change and risk.
An investment in the Fund is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of some or the entire principal amount invested. There can be no assurance that the Fund will be successful in meeting its investment objective. Investment in the Fund is also subject to the following risks: Commodities Risk: The Fund and Portfolio Funds may have exposure to the commodities markets, subjecting the Fund to risks not associated with investments in traditional securities. The value of commodities related investments may be affected by changes in overall market movements, commodity, index volatility, changes in interest rates, or factors affecting a particular industry or commodity. Hedging Risk: Techniques used by the Advisor to hedge the Fund’s investments carry the risks that such techniques may not protect against market declines. The techniques may also limit the Fund’s participation in market gains. Further, such techniques may increase portfolio transaction costs, which could result in losses or reduced gains. Subsidiary Risk: The Subsidiary will not be registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and, unless otherwise noted in the Prospectus, will not be subject to all of the investor protections of the 1940 Act. Changes in the laws of the US and /or Caymen Islands could result in the inability of the Fund and/or Subsidiary to operate as described in the Prospectus and could negatively affect the Fund and its shareholders. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risks, fluctuate in market value, and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. More information about these risks can be found in the Fund's prospectus.
The Adaptive Funds are distributed by Capital Investment Group, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC, 100 E. Six Forks Road, Suite 200, Raleigh, NC 27609, (800) 773-3863. There is no affiliation between Adaptive Investments, the Investment Advisor to the Fund, and Capital Investment Group, Inc.
RCTNC0923001
Gregory A. Rutherford, CFP
Adaptive Investments
