Launching in October 2023: Exit Planning Institute New Jersey Chapter
Collaborative group of New Jersey leaders are coming together to launch a chapter that educates the marketplace on business growth and transition.
Our goal is to provide a forum for trusted advisors and owners to learn about best practices to maximize the value of their business.”SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Exit Planning Institute™, in cooperation with a collaborative team of top advisors and leaders from the New Jersey marketplace, are joining forces to launch the Exit Planning Institute New Jersey Chapter on October 11, 2023 hosted at Shackamaxon Country Club, 100 Tillinghast Turn, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076. This local chapter is different than many other networking professional organizations in the market. The EPI Chapter is cross-functional, meaning it attracts and engages advisors, experts, thought leaders, media, and business owners from diverse backgrounds. These leaders engage in exit planning and value acceleration education that ensures the continuity of the local marketplace and improves the success rates for transitioning businesses as owners look towards their future.
— Gerry Spitzer, CPA, CPWA, CEPA, CRPC, President, New Jersey Chapter
As evident in the vast amount of recent research studies, including the State of Owner Readiness™ Survey, the U.S. landscape is set to transition six million businesses over the next 5-10 years. Baby boomer business owners are reaching retirement at a rapid rate, and these same owners own 66% of all companies in the United States of America. According to recent research conducted by EPI, most baby boomer owners have not accounted for their ultimate exit transition. Statistics show that only two out of ten businesses on the market sell. Without proper planning, owners run the risk of getting a lower price for their business than they need, or even worse, they fail to sell at all.
“Our chapter recognizes the unprecedented opportunity for business owners to realize their dream of achieving financial security when they choose to sell their business. The NJ chapter is dedicated to bringing together thought leaders in the exit planning community to educate and facilitate a successful transition for the business owner. We know this can be a complex process and our goal is to provide a forum for trusted advisors and owners to learn about best practices to maximize the value of their business.” – Gerry Spitzer, CPA, CPWA, CEPA, CRPC, President, New Jersey Chapter
The EPI Chapter Network creates a forum where the local community of professional advisors can collaborate and address the unique needs of their community. Chapters develop educational programs for business owners and professional advisors that build awareness and better prepare an owner for the successful exit of their business. The purpose of the EPI Chapter Network is to create, encourage, and foster the adoption of best practices in the exit planning profession. Chapters promote the common interests of business advisors engaged in exit planning.
The EPI New Jersey Chapter will host monthly meetings and encourages your ongoing participation. Chapter leaders include: Gerry Spitzer, CPA, CPWA, CEPA, CRPC; Jeff Rembisz, CLU, ChFC, CLTC; Bill Castellano, Ph.D; Ashley Sarokhan; Ronan O’Byrne; Kevin Pearly, CFP, CRPC, C(k)P; John Vitucci; and Mark Kossow. Learn more at EPINewJersey.org. If you are interested in more information or if you are an owner interested in attending, please reach out to the Exit Planning Institute Community Coordinator, Jenna Meredith at JMeredith@exit-planning-institute.org
