Christian Theological Seminary Awarded Lilly Endowment National Storytelling Initiative on Christian Faith & Life Grant

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christian Theological Seminary, an ecumenical seminary based in Indianapolis, has received a $5 million dollar grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. through its National Storytelling Initiative on Christian Faith and Life 2025. The grant will support "Testify!"Christian Theological Seminary is one of 60 organizations from across the United States that have received grants through the initiative since 2024. The groups include media organizations, denominational judicatories, church networks, publishers, educational institutions, congregations and other nonprofit charitable organizations."Testify!" strengthens Christian witness in Black churches by reviving testimony traditions for contemporary practice. "Contemporary worship formats have displaced testimony traditions in many Black churches, eliminating regular space for members to share their God-stories," said Rev. Nick Peterson, PhD, Assistant Professor of Homiletics and Worship and Grant Director. "Testify! creates pathways for this practice by equipping churches with practical tools while documenting testimonies across multiple platforms."The initiative operates through a four-part framework. "Implementation" builds infrastructure through toolkit resources and partnerships with 250 churches, starting with 10 Indianapolis pilot congregations. "Instruction" develops capacity via a documentary series and collaboration retreats. "Inspiration" produces major city-wide events across five metropolitan areas, beginning with Indianapolis (2026) and Atlanta (2027). "Sharing/Sustaining" amplifies impact through strategic social media campaigns."We're building on CTS's work equipping Black preachers and expanding that work to include artists and laypeople," said Peterson. "We're partnering with artist-theologian Julian Davis Reid as Artistic Director to lead collaborative testimony art for our events and documentary series."“We are grateful for the opportunity to participate in this important initiative and are excited about the ministry this grant will make possible,” said CTS President David M. Mellott, PhD. “As someone who deeply believes in the power of testimony, I am convinced that it can transform individuals, strengthen communities, and help heal our world.”The aim of Lilly Endowment’s National Storytelling Initiative on Christian Faith and Life is to help organizations identify, produce and share with a wide variety of audiences compelling stories that portray the vibrancy and hope of Christian faith and life.Lilly Endowment Inc. is an Indianapolis-based private philanthropic foundation created in 1937 by J.K. Lilly, Sr. and his sons Eli and J.K. Jr. through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company. Although the gifts of stock remain a financial bedrock of the Endowment, it is a separate entity from the company, with a distinct governing board, staff and location. In keeping with the founders’ wishes, the Endowment supports the causes of community development, education and religion and maintains a special commitment to its founders’ hometown, Indianapolis, and home state, Indiana. A primary aim of its grantmaking in religion is to deepen the religious lives of Christians, principally by supporting efforts that enhance congregational vitality and strengthen the leadership of Christian communities. The Endowment values the broad diversity of Christian traditions and endeavors to support them in a wide variety of contexts. The Endowment also seeks to foster public understanding about religion by encouraging fair, accurate and balanced portrayals of the positive and negative effects of religion on the world and lifting up the contributions that people of all faiths make to our greater civic well-being.Christian Theological Seminary (CTS), a fully accredited ecumenical graduate school open to all with historic roots in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), celebrated its 100th anniversary during the 2024-2025 academic year. CTS offers master’s and doctoral degree programs through its Schools of Theology and Counseling, provides accessible and compassionate mental health services through its Counseling Center, and advances collaborative work to address systemic social justice issues through the Faith & Action Project.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.