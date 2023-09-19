Fall Introductory Level Fly Tying Programs

CONTACT:

September 19, 2023

Concord, NH – Registration is now open for this fall’s Let’s Go Fishing fly tying class, which will be held on October 21 at the Dunbarton Public Library. Upcoming winter classes will be held throughout the Granite State, from North Conway to Amherst. They will include a variety of hands-on events and opportunities for both beginner and intermediate participants to learn the techniques that will make the art of fly tying personally rewarding and exciting. Please check back throughout the fall and winter for additional dates and locations of classes that will be added.

This October’s class will be led by master fly tier, author, and Let’s Go Fishing instructor Scott Biron. “All participants will learn how to tie fly patterns that are commonly used in New Hampshire waters. Beginners will be introduced to the use of all the basic tools and materials necessary to tie flies, and attendees will also learn what the flies imitate,” said Biron of this fall class.

Preregistration for this free one-day workshop is required and is first-come, first-served. No experience is necessary. This course is limited to 12 participants, age 15 or older. All program materials and equipment will be provided.

Register today by visiting https://nh-events-web.s3licensing.com/Event/AllEvents?EventTypeID=161&ClassActivity=20.

New Hampshire Fish and Game’s Let’s Go Fishing Program has taught thousands of children and adults to be safe, ethical, and successful anglers. Find out more by visiting www.fishnh.com/fishing/lgf-schedule.html. This program is federally funded through the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.