SURAN WIJAYAWARDANA JOINS FLYHOUSE AS CHIEF AVIATION OFFICER, ELEVATING THE COMPANY'S VISION IN AVIATION
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyHouse has strengthened its presence in the aviation sector with the addition of Suran Wijayawardana to its team. With an impressive career spanning more than two decades in the aviation industry, Suran has made a name for himself as a serial aviation entrepreneur and a passionate business aviation thought leader.
Suran’s journey commenced in the mid-1990s when he took the reins of a prominent 141 Flight Training Center located in central Florida, focusing on ab initio training. From there, his unwavering commitment to excellence led him to pivot into business aviation, where he founded and spearheaded the growth of one of the most reputable charter management companies in the industry, ACP Jets. Suran’s visionary leadership culminated in a successful merger in 2016, giving rise to Alerion Aviation, a part 135 company boasting a substantial presence in California, New York, and Florida.
Suran's influence extends beyond the boardroom, as he has been a prominent voice in the aviation community. He served as the Chairman of the National Air Transportation Association Charter Committee and was an esteemed industry representative in two major FAA chartered Rulemaking Committees. Additionally, Suran has held advisory board positions for ARG/US and multiple aviation software companies.
In his new role as Chief Aviation Officer at FlyHouse, Suran brings his extensive, multifaceted experience, sterling reputation, and unbridled passion to oversee FlyHouse’s aviation-related ventures. He will play a pivotal role in implementing the operational structures required to support the company’s ambitious scaling and growth initiatives.
“Suran's industry leadership is unmatched. His contributions to aviation safety and excellence are invaluable, and we are honored to have him lead our aviation-related verticals." said, CEO of FlyHouse, Jack E. Lambert Jr.
Suran's appointment as Chief Aviation Officer underscores FlyHouse's commitment to revolutionizing the aviation industry and solidifying its position as a leader in private aviation services.
Suran expressed his enthusiasm and commitment to FlyHouse's vision by stating, "I’m deeply honored to become a part of FlyHouse as we embark on this journey to redefine aircraft charter and management. Being welcomed into an industry leading team backed by the steadfast support of a visionary board, was an opportunity I couldn't resist, particularly due to the remarkable alignment of our shared goals."
He further emphasized the exciting nature of his collaboration with Jack, saying “Jack and I have shared parallel paths in building our own successful ventures over the past two decades. It’s truly exhilarating to join forces with him in charting FlyHouse's course toward reshaping the aircraft management landscape and propelling its already impressive growth trajectory."
About FlyHouse
FlyHouse is a private jet management and charter company focused on aircraft owners and the ownership experience. FlyHouse is putting an end to opaque invoicing and the obscure, outdated and predatory business practices that are the hallmarks of its competitors. FlyHouse’s approach streamlines the charter flight process with the introduction of application-based technology currently in development. At FlyHouse, everyone is trained on one unifying value—to treat each and every aircraft, trip, and expense as if it was their own. For more information, please visit www.flyhouse.us
Marketing Team
About FlyHouse
FlyHouse is a private jet management and charter company focused on aircraft owners and the ownership experience. FlyHouse is putting an end to opaque invoicing and the obscure, outdated and predatory business practices that are the hallmarks of its competitors. FlyHouse’s approach streamlines the charter flight process with the introduction of application-based technology currently in development. At FlyHouse, everyone is trained on one unifying value—to treat each and every aircraft, trip, and expense as if it was their own. For more information, please visit www.flyhouse.us
