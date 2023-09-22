frenchCALIFORNIA Designs Residences for CA South’s Luxury Condo Hotel Project Hyve Nashville
EINPresswire.com/ -- frenchCALIFORNIA, a globally minded interior design firm and branding studio between New York City and San Francisco, is pleased to reveal the design for 20 units in HYVE Nashville, a collection of premier 83 STR-eligible residences in the heart of Pie Town, a flexible-use multifamily and hospitality property operator and investor, in partnership with CA South.
Hyve is a collection of 83 premier short-term rental-eligible residences in the heart of Pie Town, offering impeccable finishes and amenities within close proximity to the Convention Center, Broadway and SoBro in Downtown Nashville. With a design aesthetic inspired by the Edition in Los Angeles and designed by Alex Pettas Architecture and Barnett Design Studio.Hyve features 20 units designed and furnished by frenchCALIFORNIA, an AD Pro Directory founding member.
Encapsulating the spirit of Nashville’s community, frenchCALIFORNIA chose one-of-a-kind art selections from all female artists to bring forth empowerment and identity. Curated with a focus on curved abstracts, avant-garde floral arrangements and unique presentations of the female form, this collection was thoughtfully selected to accentuate the design of HYVE Nashville’s space and to excite guests with the art of today. All artwork was created by female artists from across the globe, with each showcasing their own style and voice.
frenchCALIFORNIA collaborated with local artist Katie Boeck to curate the sound of HYVE Nashville. Weaving the chill rhythms of coastal California with the French affection for liberté, this tasteful mix blends west coast folk, digestible jazz, Americana and Francophone genres that is both relaxing and invigorating. This is the perfect playlist for a soirée among friends and/or to accompany an evening cooking your favorite dish while sipping Sauvignon.
Known for designing immersive spaces that transport visitors, frenchCALIFORNIA is integrating acoustic technology from Apple into the HYVE Nashville residences. HomePod mini - a powerful smart speaker wrapped in a beautiful, seamless mesh fabric - is incorporated throughout the space. HomePod mini speakers' singular aesthetic perfectly complements frenchCALIFORNIA’s design and showcases how technology may seamlessly blend with elevated interior design aesthetics to deliver a truly immersive experience.
frenchCALIFORNIA offers turnkey design services for clients who are looking for a unique and luxurious feel to their homes and hand-curated a selection of furnishings for several HYVE Nashville residences that add warmth to the classic interior design style consisting of moody colors and layered textures that Nashville is known for.
ABOUT FRENCHCALIFORNIA
frenchCALIFORNIA is a globally minded interior design and branding studio creating unmatched commercial and residential interiors. Founded by Paris-born Guillaume Coutheillas, frenchCALIFORNIA has forged lasting relationships with the world’s top collectible design and art galleries, real estate developers and collectors, curating unmatched interiors.
Composed of a team from all backgrounds and walks of life, frenchCALIFORNIA embodies a multicultural ethos with all of their projects, bringing inspiration from many countries, cultures and genres to their design aesthetic. frenchCALIFORNIA’s interior design capabilities include turnkey residential renovations and interior furnishings, art curation, concept development, creative direction, model residence staging, commercial, exhibition and commercial design and FF&E selection. frenchCALIFORNIA also has a Graphic Design and Branding studio specializing in Residential, Commercial, Lifestyle and Architectural clients, providing services such as brand identity, digital development, floor plan design, wayfinding and more.
frenchCALIFORNIA's projects have been featured in ArtNet News, Architectural Digest, Robb Report, Galerie, Modern Luxury, 1stDibs Introspective Magazine, Cultured, The Design Designboom, Edit, Living Etc., Wallpaper*, Dezeen, Elle Decor, House Beautiful, Town & Country, Departures, Interior Design Magazine among many others. frenchCALIFORNIA has been recognized by various design award committees including The Interior Design Society of America, as a recipient of the 2021 360 Design Excellence Award and has been selected as an Honoree for the Interior Design Magazine’s NYCxDESIGN Award and the Architect’s Newspaper Interiors award.
frenchCALIFORNIA has participated in world-renowned showcases and fairs including Salon Art + Design, where the firm designed the Collectors Lounge for the 2022 edition of the fair.
Most recently, frenchCALIFORNIA revealed a paint collaboration in partnership with San Francisco-based paint company, Color Atelier, and is developing their first object line.
