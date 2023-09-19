Newcastle Disease Vaccine Market Size is Forecast to Reach US$ 441.29 Million By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Newcastle disease vaccine market revenue was US$ 300.97 million in 2022 and is projected to surpass a valuation of US$ 441.29 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The need for efficient disease control and the expanding poultry production and demand have all contributed to the expansion of the global market for Newcastle disease vaccines. During the projection period, there are several opportunities created by the worldwide market's perspective. As a result of its well-established poultry sector, North America dominates the market.
The demand for disease prevention and control strategies in the poultry sector is rising due to the rising consumption of chicken products around the world, which is propelling market expansion. For instance, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that the majority of the growth in chicken consumption over the previous ten years has come from developing and emerging markets. Global consumption increased by roughly 86% between 2001 and 2021, or 3% annually.
In the global Newcastle disease (ND) vaccines market, there has been a discernible trend toward an emphasis on vaccination programs and biosecurity measures. Poultry producers, governments, and industry stakeholders are becoming more aware of the significance of establishing effective immunization programs and improving biosecurity procedures in order to avoid and control ND outbreaks. Governments are encouraging vaccination programs and helping farmers adopt complete immunization policies, especially in areas with a high density of poultry. Recombinant vaccines, for instance, can give poultry farmers a tool to control a number of poultry diseases directly from the hatchery.
Killed Vaccines Generated About US$ 227.4 Million Sales
Killed vaccines dominate the global Newcastle disease vaccines market. A sizeable portion of the killed vaccine market in 2022 contributed to US$ 227.47 million in sales. The segment is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% throughout the projection period, indicating consistent expansion. This expansion can be related to the growing use of lethal vaccinations in poultry farms all over the world.
In order to protect their flocks from outbreaks of Newcastle disease, poultry producers are initiating immunization programs employing killed vaccines as they recognize the value of disease prevention. The development of the killed vaccine market is also being fueled by improvements in vaccination efficacy and safety as well as technological breakthroughs in vaccine manufacture.
Chickens are the Primary End-Users, Attained About US$ 256.2 Million in Sales
Since they play a key role in the poultry business, chickens are the main benefactors of the immunization against Newcastle disease. The chicken industry generated US$ 256.22 million in revenue in 2022. 'Over the forecast period, the chicken segment is expected to maintain its leadership and increase at a CAGR of 4.4%.
The growth of the chicken segment is being fueled by the rising demand for chicken meat and eggs, which is being fueled by population increase, shifting dietary choices, and urbanization. For instance, the United States consumes almost 15,000 metric tons of chicken annually, placing it far ahead of the region that comes in second. Consuming contaminated meat puts human health in danger, thus chickens must be immunized before use.
North America Generated More US$ 113.66 Million in Revenue
North America accounted for a sizeable portion of the global Newcastle disease vaccines market. The region's contribution to market revenue in 2022 was around $113.66 million. The region is forecast to witness continual growth, registering a CAGR of 4.3%. The market in North America will grow as a result of factors like rising consumer demand for chicken products, improvements in vaccine technology, and the adoption of extensive vaccination programs by poultry producers.
For instance, in Utah County, the Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) verified the discovery of virulent Newcastle disease (VND) in a small flock of backyard display chickens in January 2019.
The financial impact of recent Newcastle disease outbreaks in North America underscores the significance of vaccines in the region. The demand for vaccines has increased as a result of poultry producers realizing the importance of proactive measures for disease prevention and management. The outbreaks have served as a reminder of the vital importance of vaccination in preserving the economic sustainability of the North American chicken business and safeguarding poultry populations.
From 2018 to 2019, commercial poultry farms in the United States saw a number of outbreaks, mainly in California. The poultry sector suffered significant losses as a result of these outbreaks in the local Newcastle disease vaccination market, which also resulted in trade restrictions for the afflicted regions and high mortality rates for infected poultry. In order to contain and stop the virus's further spread, there was a rise in the demand for Newcastle disease vaccines. According to one of our investigations, after the outbreak, demand for this vaccination has surged by 30%.
Competitive Landscape
Due to the existence of local and international competitors, the market has been characterized by intense competition as they attempt to enhance their penetration through various strategic maneuvers such as new product development, M&A, JV, partnerships, and distribution channel agreements.
List of Prominent Players
• Boehringer Ingelheim
• Merck
• CEVA
• Zoetis
• Roxell
• Hester Biosciences Limited
• Elanco
• Vaksindo
• Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global Newcastle disease vaccine market segmentation focuses on Type, End-Users, and Region.
By Type
• Live Vaccine
• Killed Vaccine
By End Users
• Chicken
• Duck & Goose
• Others
By Region
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
