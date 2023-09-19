North & South America Manual Backpack Sprayers Market to Rise at a Revenue of US$ 119.7 Mn By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐩𝐫𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖𝟓.𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to attain a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟏𝟗.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟖𝟖% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/north-america-south-america-manual-backpack-sprayers-market
The need for gardening and landscaping services as well as improvements in agricultural techniques have been major factors in the market expansion of manual backpack sprayers in North America and South America in recent years. North America's market environment is established, with the United States dominating both production and consumption. The market has a bright outlook for the future.
The use of manual backpack sprayers for the administration of organic insecticides and pesticides has increased in demand owing to organic farming's intrinsic reliance on natural methods to combat pests and diseases. The Organic Trade Association estimates that organic sales in the United States increased by a notable 12.4% in 2021, reaching a market value of $71.9 billion. Not to be left behind, South America witnessed an astonishing 70% expansion of organic farming land in nations like Brazil between 2017 and 2021. As these figures increase, a clear connection between them and the increased demand for manual backpack sprayers emerges.
The incorporation of technology within manual backpack sprayers is a resounding trend permeating the North and South America markets. A 2022 research that highlighted a 30% YoY increase in sales of technologically advanced sprayers clearly captured the market's pulse. Features like precision spray calibration, digital pressure gauges, and cutting-edge GPS-driven area mapping have become essential selling factors. Insightful data from the same year shed light on consumer preferences, showing that a startling 65% of North American buyers and 55% of their South American counterparts showed a preference for sprayers that had technological developments.
The market is gradually shifting in favor of goods that offer dependability and effectiveness. A customer survey in 2022 revealed that 68% of respondents would be willing to pay more for sprayers with more advanced technology features and eco-friendly construction. Agriculturists, horticulturists, and garden enthusiasts are the main customers in this industry. Intriguingly, a study conducted in 2021 found that small and medium-sized farms in South America accounted for around 40% of all manual backpack sprayer sales, highlighting the significance of this market in the region.
𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐔𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐒𝐩𝐫𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
According to forecasts, the agriculture sector of the North American and South American manual backpack sprayers market held a substantial 39.3% share in 2022, and this dominance is expected to persist in the years to come. A number of macro-level indicators highlight how dominant the agriculture segment is.
Demand for sprayers appropriate for using natural pesticides and insecticides has increased by 12% owing to the expansion in organic farming techniques, particularly in North America. On the supply side, producers are putting more emphasis on making sprayers with a higher capacity in an effort to serve both small- and large-scale farmers. Sales of sprayers with a capacity of 20 liters or more increased by 20% as a result of this change in production in 2021.
With an estimated 897 million acres of farmed land in the U.S. as of 2021, there is a natural need for sprayers. This is exacerbated in South America, where regions like Brazil and Argentina collectively cultivate more than 240 million hectares of crops. According to 2021 research, manual backpack sprayers were favored by 63% of small- to medium-sized farmers in these areas for their usability and effectiveness, especially for rapid applications or touch-up activities.
𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝟕𝟔% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
With a staggering 76% of the total revenue coming from South America, the region is rapidly gaining strength. South America's significant contribution reveals a network of connected macroeconomic and agricultural variables that affected regional development.
Brazil, one of the biggest economies on the continent, dedicated more than 66.5 million hectares to agriculture in 2021, a rise of 3% from the year before. Smaller countries like Uruguay and Paraguay collaborated to set aside 18 million hectares for agriculture, while Argentina, not far behind, set aside 31.7 million hectares. These huge areas demonstrate the significant need for manual backpack sprayers.
Brazil alone would provide a potential market size of about $332.5 million at an average price of $50 per sprayer, assuming just one sprayer per hectare. Furthermore, special agricultural practices particular to the region can be used to explain why manual backpack sprayers dominate the market in South America in terms of income. Different crops are needed, each with its own care, pest management, and maintenance requirements due to the continent's diverse environment, from the Andes in the west to the Amazon rainforests and plains.
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/north-america-south-america-manual-backpack-sprayers-market
According to a poll conducted in 2022, 74% of farmers in South American nations with steep terrain chose manual backpack sprayers because of their portability, especially when negotiating uneven terrain. Furthermore, 58% of these farmers updated or acquired a new sprayer each year, demonstrating a healthy repeat market. Additionally, a 9% YoY growth in organic farming in the area in 2022 has increased the demand for manual sprayers appropriate for organic pesticides and herbicides.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Berthoud
• Birchmeier Sprhtechnik AG
• CARPI OFFICINE Srl
• Chapin International
• Comet Spa
• DAL DEGAN Srl
• ECHO Incorporated
• Epoca SpA
• Goizper
• Grupo Sanz
• HARDI
• Jacto Inc
• MARTIGNANI
• Ryobi
• Solo Incorporated
• Tecnospray
• Volpi Originale Birchmeier Sprhtechnik
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐩𝐫𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭
• Tank
• Pump
• Wand
• Nozzle
• Straps
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲
• 1-2 Gallons
• 2-3 Gallons
• 3-4 Gallons
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• Domestic Purpose
• Gardening
• Agriculture
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
• South America
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/north-america-south-america-manual-backpack-sprayers-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn