Senator Hughes Applauds Automatic Voter Registration Through PennDOT

Philadelphia, PA – September 19, 2023 – Today, Senator Vincent Hughes applauded Governor Shapiro’s announcement that PennDOT will change their voter registration system from an “opt-in” system to an “opt-out” system.

Senator Hughes has introduced automatic voter registration legislation for several years, most recently with Senate Bill 141, and has fought for universal voting access in Pennsylvania. He shared the following statement in response to the announcement:

“Voting is the foundation of our democracy. Every US citizen should have access and the opportunity to vote, and this announcement embraces that ideal.

For our democracy to include every citizen’s voice we need to make it easier, not harder, to vote.

And improving our system for voters makes it better overall. Currently, over 20 other states have automatic voter registration and we’ve seen cleaner voter registration rolls, a reduction in the need for provisional ballots, and increased voter turn-out.

This improvement in Pennsylvania’s voting system is a tremendous step forward and a testament to every civil and voting rights leader who has marched, raised their voice, and fought for a system that includes all Americans, including Black and Brown individuals or those who may feel intimidated to get involved. We are better and stronger when we bring all voices and perspectives to the table.”

