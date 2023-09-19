Women’s Foundation Joins Clinton Global Initiative

The pioneering nonprofit will collaborate with other philanthropic, industry, business and grassroots activists across the globe to solve global issues.

NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Groundbreaking nonprofit organization Women’s Foundation of the South (WFS) is pleased to join the Clinton Global Initiative’s consortium of leaders of NGOs and philanthropic organizations; prominent voices in business, labor, and finance; influential youth advocates and grassroots activists; heads of state and other government officials; and other global citizens to explore effective models for making lasting positive change. The Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) brings together established and emerging global leaders to create and implement solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges. CGI works with partners to develop Commitments to Action — new, specific, and measurable actions in climate resilience, health equity, and inclusive economic recovery and growth.

President Bill Clinton launched CGI in 2005 to turn ideas into action⁠ — creating a new space where leaders across sectors could commit publicly to form unlikely partnerships and take action together. Since then, partners in the CGI community have made more than 3,800 Commitments to Action that have made an impact in the lives of over 435 million people in more than 180 countries. CGI supports partners and their programs by helping to forge new partnerships, provide technical support, and elevate compelling models with the potential to scale. Solutions to many of the world’s challenges are already out there. CGI works to identify, elevate, and mobilize resources to scale them.

WFS Founding President and CEO, Carmen J. Randolph mentioned joining CGI, remarking, “We are tremendously pleased to join the impressive consortium of leaders and doers. We are thrilled to lend the perspective of women and girls of color in the South who operate from intersectionality, dealing with injustice and prejudice on several fronts. Finding solutions to many of the world’s challenges, including the many challenges faced by Black women and girls across the globe, is a formidable goal, and we are thrilled to join in and collaborate with other like-minded individuals. The CGI has already accomplished tremendous achievements, and we look forward to being part of the solution to many pressing issues moving forward.”

WFS operates from the knowledge that when WOC-led organizations and businesses are well capitalized, they facilitate more just policies, hire more people of color, generate wealth in their communities, and conduct relevant and effective programs that create the conditions necessary for everyone to prosper.

About Women’s Foundation of the South

The Women’s Foundation of the South (WFS) is the first public foundation of its kind, guided by and working for women and girls of color (WGOC) in the Southern United States. WFS is led by experienced grant makers of color and raises funds, leverages resources, and centers and invests in the collective power, health, well-being, economic security, and leadership of WGOC in the South.

WFS is a permanent, endowed institution that serves as a gateway for donors, foundations, corporations, and individual investors to maximize the social impact of their investments in WGOC in the South. By transforming the way philanthropy prioritizes its funding, we can effect systemic change in gender and racial injustice and amplify the voices and actions of nonprofits that are led by WGOC in the South.

About Clinton Global Initiative

The Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) brings together established and emerging global leaders to create and implement solutions to the world's most pressing. challenges.