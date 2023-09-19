‘We All Might Be Witches’ Supports Youth with Autism, Neurodivergence
Katherine Mercurio Gotthardt’s illustrated collection of micropoems inspired by son celebrates “the magic in everyone and everything.”BRISTOW, VA, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning poet and author Katherine Mercurio Gotthardt announced her 12th book, We All Might Be Witches, an illustrated collection of micropoems released by MacKenzie Publishing. Gotthardt, inspired by her son, wrote the book to honor those with autism spectrum disorder and conditions considered cognitive or emotional disabilities.
“The word ‘disability’ attached to how someone’s brain works can hold negative weight,” said Gotthardt, who has a background in education. “There’s still so much stigma – in schools, in the workplace, in the world. But if you look at the mind more objectively, you can see the vast diversity in the way people perceive and process. As a species, we are neurodiverse. That’s something to celebrate, not stigmatize.”
Gotthardt cited her adult son. “He is neurodivergent, has ASD and other conditions. He holds notable perspectives and is highly inquisitive. He delves into philosophy, science, and art. He’s creative and deep. And that makes me more open and creative.”
When asked about the book’s title, Gotthardt said Wiccan culture, earth magic, and “white witchery” have fascinated her son for the past few years. “His talk of good magic made me reconsider the ordinary and the extraordinary. I found myself thinking about the magic in him, the magic in everyone and everything. Writing these short pieces while working with simple images was a transformative journey that made me more grateful for everyday mysteries too often overlooked.”
Gotthardt is donating 100% of the book’s proceeds to Gainesville-Haymarket Rotary Club’s nonprofit foundation to support their volunteer and giving programs at PACE West, a Prince William County, Virginia, special education program Gotthardt’s son attended in middle and high school.
President Richard Luttrell explained G-H Rotary Club’s relationship with PACE West. “Our club has provided support to the PACE West community of students, parents, and faculty for over a decade. We have assisted with PACE’s Prowl Pantry incentive program, math tutoring, holiday meals, and more. We have supplied ‘angel tree’ gifts and school supplies. Our member Donna Flory led the club effort for many years, and it continues to this day with leadership by Meryl Robinson and our Community Service team.”
Ongoing support of Pace West integrates with Rotary’s more recent and comprehensive Help Kids Now initiative. Spearheaded by G-H Rotary Club member Chris Robinson, Help Kids Now addresses the youth mental health crisis by providing basic necessities, advocacy, and therapies region-wide.
“As someone with a now grown child who benefited from the extra care PACE West teachers and staff provide daily, and as someone who saw firsthand G-H Rotary’s generosity, I cannot say thank you enough. I hope rallying readers, writers and the community around the cause helps everyone recognize the magic neurodivergent individuals bring to the world.”
For more information and to order the book, visit www.WeAllMightBeWitches.com.
###
Katherine
ATW
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram