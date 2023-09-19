Fathom unlocks new era of global terrain data with FABDEM+

Today, global water risk intelligence firm Fathom announces the launch of FABDEM+, a new standard for globally consistent and accurate multi-source digital elevation modeling.

Global elevation data that is trustworthy and consistent has benefits across the project lifecycle, including site selection, planning and design, risk mitigation, regulatory compliance, asset maintenance and emergency disaster response in data scarce regions.

FABDEM+ blends the power of Fathom’s forest and buildings removed Copernicus DEM (FABDEM) with the latest localized terrain data collated from thousands of different sources, resulting in a seamlessly integrated digital elevation model that amalgamates the best available elevation information for every location in the world into a singular, cohesive product.

Key features of FABDEM+:

● Comprehensive coverage: Including LiDAR for 36 countries.

● High resolution: At 1 arcsecond (~30 m) globally, and ⅓ arcsecond (~10 m) in areas with enhanced data, such as the US.

● Up-to-date: With LiDAR from as recent as 2022.

● Consistent data: Collated by Fathom’s scientists and processed to remove disparities and ensure cohesive datum and geoid.

● Easily accessible: instant, on-demand access via the Fathom API and Fathom Portal or on premises.

FABDEM+ is underpinned by FABDEM, which is based on Copernicus TANDEM-X data and was built using peer-reviewed and openly published methods, and has since been recognized by multiple studies as the “a clear improvement” to other digital elevation models available for analysis.

The value of FABDEM+ can be realized across industries, from selection for solar or wind farms, to site development in data scarce regions, to rapid desktop site appraisals for risk assessments.