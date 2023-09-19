Steward Closes $1.19 Million in Funding For Multi-Generational Georgia Farm
The Online Lending Platform for Regenerative Agriculture Closes Funding Round in 18 Days for White Oak PasturesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Steward, the online lending platform championing regenerative agriculture, proudly announces their latest successful offering, raising $1.19 million for White Oak Pastures in an impressive 18-day span. White Oak Pastures, a historic 156-year-old, multi-generational farm in Bluffton, Georgia, had been unable to access traditional financing despite $20 million+ revenue. On August 3, 2023, Steward initiated its most recent loan campaign for White Oak Pastures, and the community responded overwhelmingly, achieving the goal of $1.19 million within just 18 days.
White Oak Pastures has long been a steadfast partner of Early County and Bluffton, Georgia, collaborating on numerous tourism, educational, and community initiatives aimed at bolstering employment and commerce in the region. With Steward's funding, White Oak Pastures continue to grow its burgeoning direct to consumer business and streamline its value-added processing infrastructure, ensuring uninterrupted operation of its facilities.
Steward's financial support has played a pivotal role in ensuring the realization of White Oak’s full potential. Without Steward's support, it is likely that certain aspects of the business would have been scaled back, resulting in a reduction of overall hiring and a negative ripple effect on the farm, its customers, and the local economy.
This inspiring story of regenerative agriculture exemplifies the positive impact Steward is making nationwide. Headed by Dan Miller, Stewards’ mission is to promote environmental and economic stewardship through regenerative agriculture. They do this by providing flexible loans to human-scale farms, ranches, fisheries, and food producers looking to propel their operations forward. Through Steward, funders can earn a return while equipping farms and ranches with capital for land, equipment, or operations.
"This achievement reinforces our commitment to promoting environmental and economic stewardship through regenerative agriculture,” said Dan Miller, CEO of Steward. “It's a testament to the power of community and shared values."
ABOUT STEWARD
Steward has successfully funded over 80 regenerative farms, totaling $20 million in financing.
