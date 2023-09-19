Business pioneers and tech leaders named on Karren Brady’s Women in Business & Tech Expo programme
Over 50 high-profile entrepreneurs, CEOs, tech leaders & innovators announced as part of Karren Brady’s Women in Business & Tech Expo keynote programme.LONDON, HAMPSHIRE, UK, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 50 high-profile entrepreneurs, CEOs, tech leaders and innovators have been announced as part of Karren Brady’s Women in Business & Tech Expo keynote and seminar programmes.
Taking place 18-19 October at ExCel London, the award-winning event’s agenda covers a host of topics covering diversity and inclusion, technology industry recruitment, STEM, career progression, leadership, technical talks, business transformation, upskilling and reskilling, work/life balance, returning to work after a career break, and much more.
Keynote speakers include:
• Baroness Karren Brady CBE, Vice Chairwoman of West Ham FC
• Steven Bartlett, Entrepreneur, speaker, investor, author and the host of UK's No.1 podcast ‘The Diary of a CEO’
• Shazia Hussain, BBC Apprentice – 2023 and Senior Specialist Recruiter (Technology)
• Lewis Smith, Founder, Dropship Unlocked
• Nesha Pai, Speaker and Author
• Bex Band, Author, Adventurer, Founder & CEO, Love Her Wild
• Vanessa Vallely OBE, Managing Director, WeAreTheCity
Since the last event in October 2022, the industry has seen more women in the UK start new businesses (150,000 more to be exact and more than twice as many as in 2018), one in ten working women in the UK is now involved in start-up entrepreneurial activity and 39.6% of FTSE 100 directorships are now held by women*.
While these increases highlight the positive change happening across the UK, it also proves how important events, such as Karren Brady’s Women in Business & Tech Expo (WIBTE), are to continue this movement.
The industry-leading speakers and over 100 future-focused businesses exhibiting at the award-winning event will provide inspiration, guidance, recruitment opportunities, and services to supercharge attendees professional journey at all stages within the technology and business sectors.
Programme topics include the power of inclusion, diversity beyond gender, overcoming ordinary obstacles to build an extraordinary life, ADHD and neurodiversity, the e-commerce advantage and much, much more.
Karren Brady's Women in Business & Tech Expo is free to attend to all professionals in the business and tech industries.
For more information on attending or the full programme at Karren Brady's Women in Business & Tech Expo, please visit the website. https://wibtexpolondon.co.uk/
*Data from Prowess – May 2023.
