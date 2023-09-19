Cyviz partners with SPIE opening a new immersive Experience Center in Utrecht, Netherlands

From the left: SPIE Business Unit Manager, Oscar Arenz and Cyviz CCO, Anand Anupam at the official opening of the Cyviz Experience Center in Benelux, Netherlands

Expanding European footprint, driving Next level collaboration through technology

Cyviz (OSL:CYVIZ)

BENELUX, NETHERLANDS, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyviz, a global technology provider announces the official opening of a new Cyviz Experience Center (CEC), expanding its reach within the region. The new venture is in collaboration with strategic partner SPIE, and provides value to corporate organizations, defense and government clients.

The new CEC further establishes Cyviz as the technology provider of complex boardrooms, high-impact meeting spaces and dynamic command and control rooms within the region.

Featuring high-impact video walls, blended projection technology, climate, and lighting controls, with Microsoft Teams Rooms integration, the new CEC is the destination to experience next level collaboration.

Cyviz CEO, Espen Gylvik says “Cyviz is delighted to work with our partners at SPIE to leverage our world-leading technology for high-value conference rooms, control rooms and experience centers. This coupled with our partners tremendous market position and reputation will provide great opportunities.”

Oscar Arenz, Business Unit Manager, explained “SPIE and Cyviz complement each other, we both strive for the highest quality and service. Through our collaboration, we can create sustainable and future-proof solutions that are reliable and safe.”

Providing the keynote address, Cyviz CCO, Anand Anupam said “This joint venture enables Cyviz to leverage our industry leading technology to build TEMPEST grade dynamic command and control rooms; making this a fantastic addition to our product offering.”

For further information, please contact:

John van Laerhoven, Regional Sales Director | Europe: john.vanlaerhoven@cyviz.com

Jeremy Spencer, Global Marketing Manager: jeremy.spencer@cyviz.com

About Cyviz

Cyviz is a global technology provider for comprehensive conference and control rooms as well as command and experience centers. Since 1998, we have created next level collaboration spaces, assuring inclusive meeting experiences for in person and remote attendance.

Cyviz serves global enterprises and governments with the highest requirements for usability, security, and quality. The cross-platform experience Cyviz delivers to manage and control systems and resources across the enterprise, makes Cyviz the preferred choice for customers with complex needs.

Find out more on www.cyviz.com or visit one of our Cyviz Experience Centers in Atlanta, Benelux, Delhi, Dubai, Houston, Jakarta, London, Oslo, Riyadh, Singapore, Stavanger, or Washington DC.

Cyviz is listed on Euronext Growth at the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: CYVIZ).