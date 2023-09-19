'Florida Man' Battles Behemoth Swine 'Hogzilla' in Hilarious Misadventures
Eisner Winning comic writer Mike Baron unleashes the quintessential 'Florida Man' and pays homage to classic monsters in a new trailer for his latest comicMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American Mythology Productions is known for their popular line of classic comedy comicbooks, featuring icons like the Three Stooges, Rocky and Bullwinkle, Pink Panther, and many more. They also publish a line of horror comics, such as Fright Night and Night of the Living Dead, and even distribute a number of creator-owned titles.
Last year, their best-selling comic was creator Mike Baron's 'Florida Man,' a comedy series aimed at adults who still love funny books. Mike Baron is a legend in the comics industry, writing ubiquitous titles like The Flash, Star Wars, and Marvel Comics’ The Punisher for its first 5 years. Now the multiple Eisner award-winning writer is launching 'Florida Man Versus Hogzilla', a follow-up to the hit series from American Mythology, this time as a full-length graphic novel, with artwork by Matthew Weldon, who provided several covers for the original comicbook series.
In 'Florida Man Versus Hogzilla', the quintessential ‘Florida Man’ Gary Duba takes on all sorts of invasive species, including the giant feral hog known as Hogzilla, a real life giant boar reported to be over 12 feet long and weighing over 1000 pounds that was originally considered a hoax until National Geographic confirmed the tall tale.
In Baron’s graphic novel, the behemoth swine is a menace that's terrorized the state of Florida for years, wreaking havoc on the local citizenry. But Florida Man is not afraid of any creature, no matter how big or how mean, especially when there is a pay-day involved, and he aims to put an end to Hogzilla's reign of terror once and for all.
The story takes place just as Gary’s latest “get rich” scheme begins to go sideways, and he ends up with a massive stash of high-end memorabilia. Meanwhile his gal Krystal is preparing for the fight of her life, squaring off against Australia’s queen of combat in a ladies semi-wrestling championship, but first she must contend with the local grocer. All this and more is packed into the ‘Florida Man Versus Hogzilla’ one-shot, the latest comic misadventures inspired by Baron’s best-selling Florida Man prose novels.
Mike Baron assures his readers that Florida Man will once again be dealing with shady promoters, toilet snakes, alligators, feral hogs, and problem shoppers. If you're a fan of Baron's 'Florida Man', classic monsters, or just like hilarious comic books, you will want to check out a preview of 'Florida Man Versus Hogzilla'.
Sharp-eyed movie fans may notice that the comic’s 30-second teaser trailer which dropped today pays homage to two classic monsters, 'Jaws' and 'Godzilla' and can be watched at the official website FloridaManComics.com along with the title’s Facebook and Twitter accounts.
Florida Man versus Hogzilla! - Teaser Trailer