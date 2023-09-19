Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp Design Contest Now Open

September 19, 2023

Original artwork can be submitted until November 3, 2023; this will be final year of contest

Gerry Putt won the 49th Annual Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp Design Contest in 2022 with his stunning painting of three American wigeon

Artists are invited to submit their original works for the 50th Maryland Migratory Game Bird stamp design contest through November 3, 2023. This will be the last migratory bird stamp contest hosted by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, as a physical stamp is no longer required for hunting waterfowl.

The Migratory Game Bird Stamp contest is open to both residents and nonresidents. This year, any artist interested in entering is eligible regardless of their previous winning status. Each contestant may submit up to three entries with a fee structure of: $15 for one entry, $20 for two and $30 for three. Proceeds help fund game bird and waterfowl research and projects, which going forward will continue to be supported by license and permit fees.

“The Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp design contest has been a part of hunting tradition in Maryland for 50 years, but declining demand for the actual stamp combined with a decreased participation in the art contest has led us to make the decision to end the contest,” said Acting Director Karina Stonesifer. “We look forward to seeing the entries for what will be the final migratory bird stamp.”

All entries must be original works, neither copied nor duplicated from any previously published paintings, drawings, prints or photographs. To enter, contestants must mail their designs with required fees and forms to be received by November 3.

Maryland Department of Natural Resources staff will judge the entries at the Waterfowl Festival in Easton on November 11, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Complete contest rules and entry forms are available on the Department of Natural Resources website. All artwork should be sent by mail to Chris Markin, 828 B Airpax Road, Suite 500, Cambridge, MD 21613. For any additional questions, participants should contact Chris Markin at christopher.markin@maryland.gov.