K. Milliner Kitchens Consulting Announces Selection as The Moorings and Sunsail’s U.S. Southeast Market Representative
Together with my dedicated team, we’re ready to help The Moorings and Sunsail achieve their growth goals with our expert sales and marketing strategies for premium travel brands.”ATLANTA, GA, US, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kay Milliner Kitchens Consulting, LLC, is taking the helm as the Southeastern United States Representative for global luxury yacht charter brand, The Moorings and Sunsail.
— Kay Milliner Kitchens
Since the recent launch of her consultancy firm, Kay has been making headlines for multiple new partnerships secured for her sales and marketing services for hotels and tourism-related businesses. Today, she's ready to set sail on her newest partnership, leading The Moorings and Sunsail yacht charters' expansion efforts in the Southeastern United States.
The Moorings and Sunsail is one of the world's premier yacht charter companies, known for curating luxury water-based holidays with their award-winning fleet of more than 400 yachts across 20+ coastal destinations globally.
In her new role, Kay and her team will chart a new course for The Moorings and Sunsail's U.S. Southeast market, identifying growth opportunities to draw more travelers in the Maryland to Florida stretch of the East Coast who are seeking luxury vacation experiences on the high seas.
"I’m thrilled to embark on this journey with The Moorings and Sunsail,” said Kay. “Together with my dedicated team, we’re ready to help The Moorings and Sunsail achieve their growth goals with our expert sales and marketing strategies for premium travel brands.”
For more information about K. Milliner Kitchens Consulting, LLC, services, please contact Kay at 770-624-9957 or via email at kay@kaymkitchens.com.
About Kay Milliner Kitchens Consulting, LLC:
Kay Milliner Kitchens Consulting, LLC is on a mission to revolutionize the Travel & Tourism sector. Specializing in redefining sales and marketing representation, the company creates innovative solutions that yield tangible and lasting results. For further details, visit www.kaymkitchens.com.
Press Contact:
Kay Milliner Kitchens
Kay Milliner Kitchens Consulting, LLC
Phone: +1 770-624-9957
Email: kay@kaymkitchens.com
