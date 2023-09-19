Submit Release
Mullikin named Board Chair of Carolina Cup Racing Association

Dr. Tom Mullikin

Tom Mullikin during an Alaska expedition in 2016.

Pictured are Gov. McMaster and Dr. Mullikin during the first meeting of the S.C. Floodwater Commission, Dec. 20, 2018.

Appointment announced day before his appointment to S.C. Conservation Bank

CAMDEN, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Tom Mullikin, founding chair of the gubernatorially established S.C. Floodwater Commission, was elected chairman of the Board of the Carolina Cup Racing Association, Sept. 14, 2023. The following day, Mullikin received a letter from S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster appointing Mullikin to the board of the S.C. Conservation Bank with a term expiring July 1, 2026.

A world-renowned global expedition leader, attorney, and university professor, Mullikin is a retired two-star commanding general of the S.C. State Guard (a former U.S. Army officer) and leader of the annual SOUTH CAROLINA SEVEN (SC7) Expedition across South Carolina from the mountains to the sea.

His two recent appointments are in addition to his already heavy leadership workload.

“I love it,” says the Camden, S.C. native. “Both the new chairmanship of the Carolina Cup Racing Association Board and the board membership of the Conservation Bank provide new and endless opportunities to serve the people of the Palmetto State.”

For years, the Mullikin Law Firm has been the presenting sponsor of the famous annual steeplechase race in Camden, S.C. where year-after-year Mullikin and wife Virginia Ann have hosted grand parties and celebrations days before, the day of, and the day after the historic Carolina Cup.

In 2018, McMaster established the the S.C. Floodwater Commission and appointed Mullikin chairman.

