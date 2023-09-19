Zil Money rolls out Sage Integration

Sage Intacct users can import invoices and payee lists instantly to Zil Money for payments

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Zil Money, the leading B2B payments platform, has announced its integration with Sage Intacct. The partnership simplifies the financial operations of Sage Intacct users, allowing them to import invoices and payee lists effortlessly. Zil Money empowers businesses by providing a seamless and efficient way to handle their payments. The integration is the gateway to modern financial tools that enhance security and save valuable time.

The user-friendly interface of Zil Money is the gateway to the user's modern financial tools that enhance security and save valuable time. The partnership empowers businesses to simplify their financial management, reduce errors, and accelerate their growth journey. The integration simplifies users' workflow by automating tasks like invoice imports to save time and reduce manual data entry. This improves accuracy and guarantees error-free financial records. The business can focus more time on strategic decisions by automating routine tasks, increasing productivity.

Zil Money is integrated with popular accounting software like Sage, Xero, QuickBooks, Zoho, Gusto, Zapier, Bill.com, and more, making business payments easier. The platform provides various payment options, including ACH, printed checks, emailed checks, mailed checks, wire transfers, RTP, payment links, international payments, wallet-to-wallet transfers, QR code payments, and more. Users can select their preferred payment methods and experience secure transactions.

Zil Money is well-known for its easy-to-use accounting features and affordable pricing, making it a top choice for freelancers and small businesses. The platform's partnership with popular accounting software helps businesses simplify their financial operations.

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilBank.com, and ZilMoney.com, serves over 750,000 users with $50 billion in transactions. The platform is dedicated to providing innovative payment solutions that cater to evolving business requirements. Maintaining a healthy cash flow is vital for seamless business operations, and the platform offers features like Payroll by Credit Card, Pay by Credit Card, Positive Pay, and more to help businesses achieve this goal. The cloud-based platform's commitment to making better financial management solutions has made it a preferred solution globally for all financial management requirements.