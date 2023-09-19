Submit Release
NoteGoat Adds 12 Languages to AI-Powered Note-Taking Tool

Chinese, Hindi, Spanish Among Choices in Language+ Feature

With a growing number of American colleges enrolling international students whose first language isn’t English, our Language+ feature provides administrators with a resource to help them thrive”
— Anh Hatzopoulos, NoteGoat founder and CEO
SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NoteGoat, a new AI-powered note-taking tool built specifically for college students, has introduced a feature that generates notes in 12 languages in addition to English.

With Language+, NoteGoat can now produce notes from any English-language lecture in Chinese, Hindi, and Spanish, as well as Arabic, Bengali, Japanese, Korean, Marathi, Portuguese, Tamil, Telugu, and Vietnamese.

OpenDoors reported that in 2022 there were 948,519 international college students taking U.S. classes in person or online, accounting for 4.7% of the total U.S. higher education population. Enrollees from China (290,086 or 30.6%) and India (199,182 or 21.0%) made up the majority.

“With a growing number of American colleges enrolling international students whose first language isn’t English, our Language+ feature provides administrators with an excellent resource to help them thrive and stay in school,” said Anh Hatzopoulos, NoteGoat founder and CEO. “International students have become an integral part of higher education, so their success is essential to the operations of the institutions they attend.”

“As the AI revolution accelerates across every industry, I am most excited about the opportunities for higher education,” commented Anne-Marie Coyne, Ed. M., Harvard Graduate School of Education. “We are just beginning to re-imagine student resources and adaptive learning tools to increase accessibility while leveling the playing field for all students.”

NoteGoat, which launched in August, uses optimized AI engines to generate key points and a summary of any live or virtual lecture across all majors and subjects. It’s easy to use, works on a laptop, tablet or phone, and is available with a free trial.

Key features
- AI-generated notes of all key lecture points plus a summary
- Language+: AI notes available in 12 languages plus English
- Dashboard: A centralized location for all notes, organized by subject
- Notifications: A reminder shortly before class to begin personal note-taking
- Sharing: Notes sharing to collaborate with study groups

More information is available at www.notegoat.ai

Scott MacKenzie
Gaslight Studios
scott@gaslightcomm.com

