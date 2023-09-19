Introducing “Financing as a Service” (FaaS) – Revolutionizing the World of Finance
We believe that in this fast-paced digital age, the financial sector needs to be as agile, adaptable, and scalable as the businesses it serves. Financing as a Service is our answer to that challenge.”SINGAPORE, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mortgage Group Pte Ltd, the world’s leading international real estate financing brokerage, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking new platform: “Financing as a Service” (FaaS). This novel service aims to redefine the way private banks, client advisors, high-net-worth individuals and businesses access alternative financing solutions.
— Donald Klip
Built upon a foundation of best-in-class service from our team of former investment bankers, FaaS is not just another financial product. It represents a holistic shift in the approach to financing – delivering flexible, scalable, and custom-fit financial services catered to the specific needs of each client. We like to say, “When banks say NO, we say YES!”
Key Features:
Personalized Financing Solutions: From international residential real estate financing to bridging loans to help clients access liquidity in a timely manner to listed-share financing, FaaS caters to every unique financing need.
Global Reach: FaaS has partnered with a network of international financial institutions, ensuring that users have access to a wide variety of financing options no matter their location.
Coming soon….
Seamless Integration: With our API-driven approach, businesses can effortlessly integrate FaaS into their existing systems and workflows.
Co-founder of Global Mortgage Group, Donald Klip, commented: “With FaaS, we’re not just offering a service; we’re pioneering a movement. We believe that in this fast-paced digital age, the financial sector needs to be as agile, adaptable, and scalable as the businesses it serves. Financing as a Service is our answer to that challenge.”
About Global Mortgage Group
Founded in 2019, Global Mortgage Group PTE LTD [GMG], and headquartered in Singapore, is a full-service global mortgage financing firm offering mortgages for investment purposes in The United States, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Singapore, Hong Kong, Philippines, Thailand, and Japan.
GMG focuses on building quality, long-term relationships with its partners such as Private Banks, Client Advisors, Independent Asset Manager, Family Offices, Realtors and other mortgage brokers located around the world by offering a wide variety of mortgage loan programs focused on specific markets with an exceptional client experience.
For more information, visit www.gmg.asia or call +65 9773-0273.
