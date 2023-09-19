Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,349 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,504 in the last 365 days.

New Photo Book Shines Light on Final Years of Bangkok’s Iconic Hualamphong Railway Station

bangkok-station-cover

Bangkok Station cover

monk in shades at bangkok station

The Coolest Monk in Bangkok

monk waiting for a train at hualamphong station

A Train Arriving at Hualamphong

Bangkok’s Hualamphong Station will shortly be closing. Next month photo book BANGKOK STATION is published, showing scenes from this iconic, much-loved building.

His work captures the essence of one of Asia’s most iconic railway stations”
— Shaz Das-Hassan, Soi Books
BANGKOK, THAILAND, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bangkok’s legendary Hualamphong Station will shortly be closing its doors to passengers, and next month a new photo book BANGKOK STATION will be published, showing scenes from the platforms and trains of this iconic and much-loved building.

The book is the work of British photographer Tim Russell who has lived in Bangkok since 2012, and who has spent much of his spare time photographing the streets of Thailand’s capital and the people who live there. During this time he has paid numerous visits to Hualamphong, where he has spent hours taking thousands of images of the station, the people who work there, and the passengers who use it, and BANGKOK STATION is the result.

Published by Soi Books, BANGKOK STATION contains around 80 colour and black & white images from the station taken between 2016 and 2023, showing the station at its lively, colourful best. The book will serve as the perfect time capsule for anyone who loves Hualamphong, and will also no doubt be hugely popular with railway enthusiasts in Thailand and beyond.

“Without doubt, Hualamphong is my favourite photography location in the city” says Russell. “It has absolutely everything - amazing light, colourful characters, leading lines, rickety old trains, and plenty of space to relax and take your time. It’s basically a playground for photographers.”

Russell sees the station’s demise as emblematic of the city’s increasing gentrification. “Whilst Bangkok is becoming a more modern and comfortable place to live, and the new station will no doubt be a lot more efficient, it’s also very sad that the city is losing a lot of its character and the chaos that made it so special” he says. “That’s why I wanted to do this book - to capture a place that was a little microcosm of the city as a whole, in all its messy glory. It’s essentially a love letter to the people of Bangkok, who make photographing here such a joy.”

“Celebrating Hualamphong Railway Station's rich history and enduring cultural importance, we chose to publish BANGKOK STATION with Tim Russell” says Shaz Das-Hassan, MD of Soi Books. “His work captures the essence of one of Asia’s most iconic railway stations, evoking the very heartbeat of a place that holds significance for us (as once we lived there) and for so many others who also have passed through its grand halls."

BANGKOK STATION is now available on pre-sale via Soi Books, and will be published in October. Russell is also organising a launch event in Bangkok where signed copies will be available.

Pre-sale link: https://www.stickerbombworld.com/products/bangkok-station

For media enquiries, please contact tim@timrussellphotography.asia

About Tim Russell Photography
Originally from the UK, Tim moved to Vietnam in 2003 on a one-year work contract and never went home. After moving to Bangkok in 2012, he took up photography seriously in 2016 and specialises in street, travel and documentary photography. His work has been featured in numerous publications and exhibitions, and he held his first solo exhibition, Faces of Khlongtoey, in February 2023. BANGKOK STATION is his first book.

https://www.timrussellphotography.asia/

About Soi Books
Soi Books, born from years of documentary filmmaking and art book collaborations, is a dynamic creative publisher. Known for subculture films, like Bassweight: A Dubstep Documentary and best-selling book series such as Stickerbomb series with over 400,000 global readers, Soi Books brings a global perspective to subcultures, artists, and compelling narratives. Operating globally, they empower artists and celebrate storytelling.

https://www.soibooks.com/

Tim Russell
Tim Russell Photography
tim@timrussellphotography.asia
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

New Photo Book Shines Light on Final Years of Bangkok’s Iconic Hualamphong Railway Station

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more