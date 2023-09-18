TODAY: In New York, Governor Newsom to Highlight California’s Nation-Leading Care Economy With Secretary Clinton

NEW YORK – This afternoon, Governor Gavin Newsom will join Secretary Hillary Clinton and Ford Foundation President Darren Walker for a fireside chat at the Clinton Global Initiative 2023 focused on the “base of the economic pyramid” – the care economy.

Established in 2005, the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) convenes global leaders to create and implement solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges, including climate change, inclusive economic growth, and health equity.

WHEN: Monday, September 18, 2023 at approximately 1:45 p.m. PST

LIVESTREAM: Register with the Clinton Global Initiative to watch here

**NOTE: Media interested in attending in-person must be credentialed with the Clinton Global Initiative.