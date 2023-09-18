Post Session Report :: Monday, September 18, 2023

SB 373, PN 316 (Baker) – This bill amends Section 302 of the act of August 26, 1971 (P.L.351, No.91), known as the State Lottery Law, by providing that the name, address and any other personal information of a prizewinner awarded a lottery prize of $100,000 or more shall remain confidential and may not be considered a public record. A prizewinner may voluntarily waive confidentiality provided in a form and manner prescribed by the secretary of the Department of Revenue. A vote of 45-0 was recorded.

SB 382, PN 992 (Laughlin) – The bill adds the definition of “groin structure” and changes the $750 charge that DEP currently charges both new and existing structures to a fee that does not exceed $250. A vote of 44-1 was recorded.

SB 712, PN 930 (Brown) – The bill amends the Clinical Laboratory Act to allow clinical laboratories to directly advertise diagnostic testing. A vote of 45-0 was recorded.

SB 531, PN 508 (Baker) – Amends Title 51 (Military Affairs) to establish a Grant Evaluation Committee to review and make recommendations for grant funding under the Veterans’ Trust Fund. The Grant Evaluation Committee would include the majority and minority chairs of both the House and Senate Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness Committees and others appointed by the Adjutant General.

Amendment A01379 (Baker) – The amendment changes the membership of the Grant Evaluation Committee by:

1) Adding requirements to the appointments made by the Adjutant General and

2) Removing the members of the General Assembly from the committee and replacing them with appointments by the leaders in each respective chamber.

The requirements added for the Adjutant General appointments include the number of appointees to be made and the inclusion of the Chair of the PA Veterans Commission, or designee, the Chair of the PA War Veterans Council, or designee, and a county director of veterans affairs.

The amendment passed by a vote of 35-10 and the bill was re-referred to the Appropriations Committee.