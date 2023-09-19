Council for Economic Education Releases New 5th Edition AP Economics Teacher Guides & Student Workbooks
CEE's 5th Edition of the AP Economics Macro and Micro books feature expanded and updated content to match the College Board course and exam.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Council for Economic Education (CEE) is pleased to announce the release of their 5th Edition of AP Economics Macro and Micro Teacher and Student Editions. These CEE bestsellers feature expanded and updated content to match the College Board course and exam. The 5th Edition will be available for 15% off from now until September 30, 2023.
The AP Macroeconomics and AP Microeconomics books are written by AP teachers for AP teachers. They are specifically designed to work in conjunction with an AP-level economics textbook. The Teacher Guide offers unit overviews, well-structured lesson plans, visual aids, and answers to student activities. It allows teachers to supplement student learning and help them excel in their AP exams. The Student Workbook works alongside the Teacher Guide by offering vital concepts and interactive activities.
What has been updated in the latest editions? Every lesson in Micro and Macro has been updated to match today’s CED (Course and Exam Description from the College Board) and are in accordance with the Voluntary National Content Standards in Economics. Six new lessons have been added to each edition, with every unit offering students a set of practice multiple-choice questions.
"We want young people to be excited about learning economics, and that starts with high quality materials for teachers and tons of practice problems for students to ace their AP exams,” said Nan J. Morrison, CEE president and chief executive officer. “We are grateful to the expert educators who helped make this new edition align with the College Board’s exam updates. These new lessons make it easier for students to succeed on their exams and we hope that makes them want to take more economics classes so they can understand how economics will help them in the real world too!”
While AP economics courses are offered in many schools across the country, even basic economics education remains elusive to many students. According to CEE’s biennial Survey of the States, only half the states require students to take an economics course before graduating.
AP Microeconomics – 6 Units with a total of 39 lessons
Three brand new lessons:
• International Trade and the Effects on Markets
• Decisions to Enter, Produce, and Exit a Market
• Socially Efficient and Inefficient Market Outcomes
AP Macroeconomics – 6 Units with a total of 41 lessons
Three brand new lessons:
• Financial Assets
• Nominal vs. Real Interest Rates
• Monetary Policy - Ample Reserves vs. Limited Reserves
CEE encourages teachers to order the newest editions now to take advantage of the discount and receive them as the school year gets underway.
About the Council for Economic Education:
The Council for Economic Education’s (CEE’s) mission is to equip K–12 students with the tools and knowledge of personal finance and economics so that they can make better decisions for themselves, their families, and their communities, and learn to successfully navigate in our ever-changing economy. We carry out our mission in three ways. We advocate to require financial and economic education in every state. We provide training, tools and resources – online and live through over 180 affiliates nationwide – to more than 40,000 teachers annually who in turn bring the highest quality economics and personal finance instruction to over 4 million students. We deepen knowledge and introduce high school students to critical career capabilities through our national competitions and Invest in Girls program. Learn more at CouncilForEconEd.org.
