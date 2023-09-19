Housing Market Group (HMG) Unveils Innovative Display Ad Marketing Tool for Broad Advertiser Demographics

Housing Market Group (HMG) has unveiled its cutting-edge display ad marketing tool, “Housing Market Ads”.

HONG KONG, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bold move to revolutionize the advertising landscape, Housing Market Group (HMG) has unveiled its cutting-edge display ad marketing tool, “Housing Market Ads”. This innovative platform allows even businesses outside the realm of real estate to run advertisements within the bustling ecosystem of global real estate marketplaces.

Now, whether you’re in fashion, technology, or the food industry, you have the opportunity to place your ads right in front of eager real estate shoppers from around the world. This gives advertisers a unique edge, allowing them to tap into an audience that’s actively browsing, and potentially primed to engage with related services.

The geo-graphic targeting feature ensures that the ads reach a location-specific audience, offering businesses a more tailored approach to who sees their ads. This is particularly advantageous for local businesses aiming to target potential home buyers and renters in their respective regions.

Mike Schuett, CEO and founder of Housing Market Group, proudly stated, “This advertising platform is tailor-made for local businesses looking to reach a specific audience of home buyers and renters in their region. Our goal is to promote their business in the most effective way possible.”

With Housing Market Ads currently delivering a whopping 61 million ads per month, it’s clear that the platform has rapidly gained traction in the market. Moreover, at just $10 USD per CPM, the platform’s advertising costs are considerably lower than industry standards, making it a cost-effective choice for businesses.

In a competitive advertising landscape, it’s innovations like these that can provide businesses with the edge they need. Housing Market Ads promises to be a game-changer, bridging the gap between real estate shoppers and a broader spectrum of businesses.

For more information or to begin your advertising journey with Housing Market Ads, reach out to the Housing Market Group today.