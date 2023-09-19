Statehouse Associates Expanding with Addition of New Lobbyist Eric Gjede
Statehouse Associates Expanding with Addition of New Lobbyist, Eric Gjede To Join The Firm Later This YearAVON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Statehouse Associates, LLC announces that seasoned lobbyist and attorney Eric Gjede will join the firm later this year.
Gjede, who is currently the Vice President of Public Policy at the Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA), will officially be joining the firm following completion of his employment in the 4th quarter.
“I am very excited to welcome Eric Gjede to Statehouse Associates. As CBIA’s chief lobbyist, he will bring a tremendous wealth of knowledge and experience to serve the firm’s growing list of clients”, said Andy Markowski, Managing Principal. “Eric’s work-ethic and legislative accomplishments are well-known inside the State Capitol and beyond. He is a true professional,” Markowski said.
A lobbyist with CBIA for the past 11 years, Eric has been at the forefront of nearly every major legislative issue affecting the state’s business community, including labor mandates, tax and fiscal policy, energy, healthcare, and unemployment compensation, among many others.
Prior to his work at CBIA, Eric was an associate legislative attorney with the Legislative Commissioner’s Office, the nonpartisan legal office of the Connecticut General Assembly. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law.
About Statehouse Associates: Established in 2012, Statehouse Associates, LLC is a personalized government relations practice that offers clients representation on legislative and regulatory matters before the Connecticut General Assembly and state agencies. With a client-friendly size and decades of effective government relations experience, Statehouse Associates partners with clients to focus on successful legislative and regulatory outcomes while offering a full array of government relations and lobbying services. www.statehouseassociates.com
