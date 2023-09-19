Homeowner Gets VA Loan Modification through The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates instead of Eviction Notice
Securing Stability: How The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates Saved a Homeowner from Eviction with a VA Loan ModificationGRAHAM, WA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exemplary turn of events, homeowner Robert Mitchell has triumphed over foreclosure, steering clear from eviction, and securing a VA Loan Modification offer, all through the diligent intervention of the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, a faith-based not-for-profit loss mitigation legal clinic with an extensive network of foreclosure defense and wrongful foreclosure litigation attorney relationships across the nation, including in Washington.
Mr. Mitchell purchased his home on May 22, 2018, and later refinanced it on March 28, 2019. However, despite his best efforts, he faced significant hurdles when he received a Notice of Trustee Sale dated May 21, 2022. The situation escalated, and Robert found himself grappling with the harsh reality of a completed foreclosure Trustee sale on January 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m.
Undeterred and determined to reclaim his home, Robert Mitchell reached out to the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates. The organization swiftly sprung into action, leveraging its network of seasoned professionals to orchestrate a masterful strategy that culminated in not only reversing the already completed Trustee Auction Sale of Mr. Mitchell's home but also successfully negotiating a VA Loan Modification offer.
On September 6, 2023, in a moment marked with relief and the promise of stability, Robert Mitchell received an awaited Permanent Loan Modification offer. This pivotal moment transformed what would have been an eviction notification into a beacon of hope, demonstrating the unyielding commitment of the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates to turning around lives one homeowner at a time.
“The relentless efforts and the invaluable network of the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates have not just saved another home, but have preserved the sanctity and the cherished memories built within its walls of our Clients Home,” Fernando Leone Esq, Senior Legal Services Director for the Faith Based Not for Profit Loss Mitigation Clinic.
This victory not only reinstates Robert Mitchell as a homeowner but also stands testament to the dedication and expertise harbored by the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates in navigating the complex legal pathways, empowering homeowners with a second chance to rebuild their lives from a place of security and familiarity.
About The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates is a faith-based not-for-profit loss mitigation legal clinic. With a wide array of Foreclosure Defense and Wrongful Foreclosure Litigation Attorney relationships across the country, the organization is steadfast in its mission to assist homeowners facing foreclosure and eviction, guiding them back to safety through legal avenues available to them.
