Governor’s Advisory Commission on LGBTQ Affairs Announces New Members ￼

Harrisburg, Pa – Today, the Governor’s Advisory Commission on LGBTQ Affairs announced its 29 new members. The Commission’s purpose is to gather information regarding LGBTQ Pennsylvanians’ experiences and needs; review, evaluate, and assess programs affecting them; provide the Governor with information and recommendations regarding how best to meet their needs; and provide information about programs and services that may be relevant to LGBTQ Pennsylvanians’ needs. The Commission was established by Governor Josh Shapiro through an Executive Order.
“It’s a privilege to work with this talented group of leaders to serve the LGBTQ community across Pennsylvania,” said Executive Director Henry Sias. “The Governor’s Advisory Commission on LGBTQ Affairs will both serve as a resource for the LGBTQ community and a driver of policy development under the Shapiro Administration.
“It’s so important for kids and our community members to see that they can and do belong everywhere decisions are made. I saw that firsthand when I walked with the Governor in this year’s Pride Parade in Pittsburgh and connected with LGBTQ kids and their families – especially the trans kids and families I was privileged to meet. Together, our Commission will help ensure that all Pennsylvanians have a seat at the table and see themselves reflected in state government.”
The Commission Chair, Vice Chair, and members are listed below.
Marie Rivera of Allegheny County, Chair
Katharine Dalke of Philadelphia County, Vice Chair
Ben Allatt of Dauphin County, Commissioner
Chris Bartlett of Philadelphia County, Commissioner
Joanne Carroll of Dauphin County, Commissioner
Michelle Dech of Berks County, Commissioner
Jim DePoe of Allegheny County, Commissioner
Jeff Freedman of Allegheny County, Commissioner
Anjelica Hendricks of Philadelphia County, Commissioner
Michele Kessler of Luzerne County, Commissioner
Rich Lee of Philadelphia County, Commissioner
Michael Mahler of Erie County, Commissioner
Damon Myers of Lancaster County, Commissioner
Daniel Orsino of Philadelphia County, Commissioner
Freddie Purnell of Philadelphia County, Commissioner
Sarah Rosso of Allegheny County, Commissioner
Raymond Smeriglio of Philadelphia County, Commissioner
Nat Yap of Allegheny County, Commissioner
Matt Yarnell of Dauphin County, Commissioner
Hannah Wenger of Dauphin County, Commissioner
Rich Askey of York County, Commissioner
Sean Meloy of Allegheny County, Commissioner
Kathy Cameron of Washington County, Commissioner
Stephen Kulp of Philadelphia County, Commissioner
Maria Montano of Allegheny County, Commissioner
Marshall Blount of Erie County, Commissioner
Keisha McToy of Westmoreland County, Commissioner
Ashley Coleman of Lehigh County, Commissioner
Ricky Buttacavoli of Montgomery County, Commissioner
