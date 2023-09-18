Governor’s Advisory Commission on LGBTQ Affairs Announces New Members ￼

Harrisburg, Pa – Today, the Governor’s Advisory Commission on LGBTQ Affairs announced its 29 new members. The Commission’s purpose is to gather information regarding LGBTQ Pennsylvanians’ experiences and needs; review, evaluate, and assess programs affecting them; provide the Governor with information and recommendations regarding how best to meet their needs; and provide information about programs and services that may be relevant to LGBTQ Pennsylvanians’ needs. The Commission was established by Governor Josh Shapiro through an Executive Order.

“It’s a privilege to work with this talented group of leaders to serve the LGBTQ community across Pennsylvania,” said Executive Director Henry Sias. “The Governor’s Advisory Commission on LGBTQ Affairs will both serve as a resource for the LGBTQ community and a driver of policy development under the Shapiro Administration.

“It’s so important for kids and our community members to see that they can and do belong everywhere decisions are made. I saw that firsthand when I walked with the Governor in this year’s Pride Parade in Pittsburgh and connected with LGBTQ kids and their families – especially the trans kids and families I was privileged to meet. Together, our Commission will help ensure that all Pennsylvanians have a seat at the table and see themselves reflected in state government.”

The Commission Chair, Vice Chair, and members are listed below.

Marie Rivera of Allegheny County, Chair

Katharine Dalke of Philadelphia County, Vice Chair

Ben Allatt of Dauphin County, Commissioner

Chris Bartlett of Philadelphia County, Commissioner

Joanne Carroll of Dauphin County, Commissioner

Michelle Dech of Berks County, Commissioner

Jim DePoe of Allegheny County, Commissioner

Jeff Freedman of Allegheny County, Commissioner

Anjelica Hendricks of Philadelphia County, Commissioner

Michele Kessler of Luzerne County, Commissioner

Rich Lee of Philadelphia County, Commissioner

Michael Mahler of Erie County, Commissioner

Damon Myers of Lancaster County, Commissioner

Daniel Orsino of Philadelphia County, Commissioner

Freddie Purnell of Philadelphia County, Commissioner

Sarah Rosso of Allegheny County, Commissioner

Raymond Smeriglio of Philadelphia County, Commissioner

Nat Yap of Allegheny County, Commissioner

Matt Yarnell of Dauphin County, Commissioner

Hannah Wenger of Dauphin County, Commissioner

Rich Askey of York County, Commissioner

Sean Meloy of Allegheny County, Commissioner

Kathy Cameron of Washington County, Commissioner

Stephen Kulp of Philadelphia County, Commissioner

Maria Montano of Allegheny County, Commissioner

Marshall Blount of Erie County, Commissioner

Keisha McToy of Westmoreland County, Commissioner

Ashley Coleman of Lehigh County, Commissioner

Ricky Buttacavoli of Montgomery County, Commissioner

