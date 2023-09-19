The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and Consumer Defense Law Group Join Forces to Rescue Home from Foreclosure
Uniting for Homeowners: The Powerful Collaboration of The Nonprofit Alliance and Consumer Defense Law Group to Prevent ForeclosureTORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable turn of events, the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and the Consumer Defense Law Group have successfully assisted Rosa De Paz in escaping the clutches of foreclosure. Facing a looming foreclosure sale date of December 29, 2022, Rosa was burdened by a delinquent mortgage amounting to $75,631.21, with an interest rate of 7.375% and a monthly payment of $4,069.37.
The last response Rosa received from her lender was in August 2022, leaving her in a state of uncertainty and despair. Compounding her troubles, her income had been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. It was during this desperate period that Rosa sought help from the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates, an organization dedicated to assisting individuals struggling with financial difficulties.
Recognizing the urgency of Rosa's situation, the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates swiftly partnered with the esteemed Consumer Defense Law Group. Together, they devised a comprehensive strategy to confront the foreclosure threat head-on.
Through their collaborative efforts, the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and the Consumer Defense Law Group were able to secure a remarkable outcome for Rosa. They successfully negotiated a zero out-of-pocket cost Loan Modification, resulting in a significant reduction in her financial burden. Rosa's delinquent amount was completely eliminated. Her monthly payment was subsequently reduced to $3,788.25, providing her with much-needed breathing room to stabilize her finances.
Rosa De Paz expressed immense gratitude for the invaluable assistance she received from the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and the Consumer Defense Law Group. She remarked on their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering support throughout the challenging process. Rosa is now relieved and optimistic about her future, thanks to the collective efforts of these organizations.
The success story of Rosa De Paz serves as a testament to the power of collaboration and the positive impact that nonprofit organizations and legal advocates can have on individuals facing dire circumstances. The Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and the Consumer Defense Law Group stand as beacons of hope for those navigating the complexities of the legal system in times of financial distress.
As the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates and the Consumer Defense Law Group continue their mission to help homeowners in need, stories like Rosa's will undoubtedly inspire others in similar predicaments to seek assistance and fight for their rights. The combined efforts of these organizations exemplify the vital role they play in safeguarding the well-being of homeowners and promoting social justice.
For more information about the Nonprofit Alliance of Consumer Advocates visit www.NACALaw.org or call 855-622-2435, please visit their respective website and explore the range of services they provide to those in need of legal and financial assistance.
