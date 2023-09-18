Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,343 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,651 in the last 365 days.

Livestream Climate Series: Cities Simulate Climate Change with Mapping Technology

How will climate change affect you? It depends on where you live. Join our LinkedIn Live to hear how experts and city leaders are simulating the future impacts of climate change to build more resilient and sustainable communities.

Register here

LinkedIn Livestream hosted by Esri

Date: Thurs., Sept. 28

Time: 10:00-10:40 a.m. ET

Moderator

 Taisha Fabricius, Esri Zurich R&D Lab 3D/XR Technology Leader 

Panelists 

George McLeod, Ph.D, Old Dominion University  

Alan Clinton, Kauai County Administrative Planning Officer

You just read:

Livestream Climate Series: Cities Simulate Climate Change with Mapping Technology

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more