Livestream Climate Series: Cities Simulate Climate Change with Mapping Technology
How will climate change affect you? It depends on where you live. Join our LinkedIn Live to hear how experts and city leaders are simulating the future impacts of climate change to build more resilient and sustainable communities.
LinkedIn Livestream hosted by Esri
Date: Thurs., Sept. 28
Time: 10:00-10:40 a.m. ET
Moderator
Taisha Fabricius, Esri Zurich R&D Lab 3D/XR Technology Leader
Panelists
George McLeod, Ph.D, Old Dominion University
Alan Clinton, Kauai County Administrative Planning Officer