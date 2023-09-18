Three People Arrested After Man is Assaulted in Northwest DC

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce the arrest of three people for assaulting a man during a business exchange.

On Saturday, September 16, 2023, at approximately 7:51 a.m., the victim was meeting with three people for a business exchange when a fight broke out and the three people assaulted the victim in the 1900 block of 8th Street NW. Third District officers responded and quickly located the suspects nearby. DC Fire and EMS responded and treated the victim for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Saturday, September 16, 2023, 42-year-old Jana Jackson, of Northwest, DC, and 29-year-old James Dominic Littles, of Southeast, DC, were charged with Simple Assault. 45-year-old Robert Christopher White Jr. was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Tire Iron).