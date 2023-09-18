COMMISSIONER SID MILLER AWARDED $500,000 IN FUNDING FOR AGENCY'S GLOBAL TRADE EFFORT

Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) awarded $500,000 in grant funding to the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) through the State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) grant program. TDA will use the funding to expand export-related activities of small businesses in Texas and increase export dollars earned by those companies.

“Texas continues to be America’s biggest exporter by far,” Commissioner Miller said. “The STEP grant program has greatly contributed to helping ensure Texas stays in that number one spot. This is a great opportunity for Texas-based small businesses to access international markets. When Texans win, we all win.”

This year marks the 70th year SBA has supported American corporations. In the past ten years, SBA awarded $215.5 million in 388 grants to all 50 U.S. States and six territories. The STEP grant program plays a critical role in providing access to capital, access to markets, and access to buyers.

Exporting activities include participating in foreign trade missions, market sales trips, designing international marketing campaigns, participating in export trade show exhibits, and attending training workshops, as well as other important means of engagement.

TDA has earned a reputation as a global advocate for Texas products and services. Since taking office in 2015, Commissioner Miller has directed a major effort to market Texas worldwide, including trade visits to every continent except Antarctica.

Additionally, the TDA GO TEXAN marketing program, with its iconic logo in the shape of Texas, is world-renowned for its success in promoting the best products, companies and communities that call Texas home.

“TDA plays an active role in promoting the state’s diverse agriculture sector,” stated Commissioner Miller. “The STEP grant program will help sustain Texas’ strong performance in the global marketplace by encouraging the export of everything from airplanes to barbecue.”

For additional information on STEP and to sign up to be notified when applications materials become available, please visit www.texasagriculture.gov/step

