Disability Influencer Announces Inspirational Documentary "Balance" Ahead of World Cerebral Palsy Day

Author, speaker, coach, and TikTok influencer with cerebral palsy teams up with childhood friend to produce an inspirational documentary

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As we approach World Cerebral Palsy Day on October 6, childhood friends turned business partners Blake Shelley and Tony Muncy are thrilled to announce the title and start pre-production of a heartwarming and inspirational documentary, "Balance." This moving tale brings to life the extraordinary friendship between two individuals — one with Cerebral Palsy — showcasing their journey of defying the odds and building dreams together.

"'Balance' is not just a business story; it's a journey of friendship, courage, and the true spirit of harmony." said Shelley, "I'm excited to share this title around World CP Day to show that it's not only possible to balance success and challenges but thrive while doing so." Diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy at just six months old, Shelley has become a symbol of determination, boasting an impressive portfolio as an author, motivational speaker, and social media influencer with a following of nearly 300k across TikTok and Instagram.

Teaming up with Muncy, a visionary artist and the creative force behind Muncy Designs, they co-founded Redwing Solutions. This venture combines motivational expertise with artistic finesse, aiming to empower individuals to narrate their stories in impactful ways.

This documentary promises to be a rich narrative, highlighting their unique friendship and how they navigate operating a business and daily operations with Shelley’s disability. Through their shared commitment to philanthropy, Shelley and Muncy illustrate the incredible strength derived from friendship, the beauty of creativity, and the monumental triumphs that can be achieved through determination and a supportive community. The duo also plans to highlight other inspiring stories through their nonprofit, Breaking Chains Foundation.

"We invite the public to join our journey as we tell stories of courage, perseverance, and the indomitable spirit of harmony. We have a big vision!" Muncy says. "Our dream is to be able to be that missing link that often holds back others from sharing their story by filming and producing documentaries for others with disabilities or similar friendships."

As the pre-production phase commences, the producers are extending an open invitation to the public, encouraging them to become part of this remarkable journey, which showcases that any obstacle can be overcome with resilience, passion, and community, paving the way for a legacy of positivity and inspiration.

Join Blake and Tony as they take you on an unforgettable journey of friendship, determination, and balance. Be a part of this inspiring narrative that promises to touch hearts and change lives.

To stay updated with the developments and become a part of the journey, visit https://balancedocumentary.com and follow @balancedocumentary on Instagram.

About World Cerebral Palsy Day

World Cerebral Palsy Day is a global movement that started in 2012. Last year, it reached over 10 million people. It aims to bring together people living with cerebral palsy, their families, supporters, and organizations from over 100 countries. All with the aim to ensure a future in which children and adults with cerebral palsy have the same rights, access, and opportunities as anyone else in our society. Learn more by visiting https://worldcpday.org.

About Blake Shelley and Tony Muncy

Blake Shelley is an accomplished author, motivational speaker, and a revered social media influencer, turning personal challenges into a source of strength for others. Tony Muncy is a visionary artist and the creative mastermind behind Muncy Designs. Together, they founded Redwing Solutions, a mission combining motivational narrative with artistic creativity, fostering empowerment and inspiration.

