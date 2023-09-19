Discover How Eglin Federal Credit Union is Leveraging Eltropy’s AI Agent Product for Member Engagement and Growth
Sept. 21 webinar from Eltropy to discover how Eglin FCU is utilizing Eltropy’s tool, AI Agents, for Voice and Chat for transformational member engagementMILPITAS, CALIF., USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), announced an upcoming webinar that will delve into the remarkable benefits of their AI Voice and AI Chat agent products for community financial institutions (CFIs).
Scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 21 at noon ET, the webinar will feature Eglin Federal Credit Union, which is leveraging the Eltropy platform to redefine member interactions and improve the member experience.
AI Voice and Chat Agents Revolutionize CFIs
In today's fast-evolving financial landscape, community banks and credit unions are continuously seeking innovative ways to stay ahead. AI Voice and Chat agents, driven by advanced artificial intelligence technologies, offer an inventive way to empower CFIs to enhance member experiences, streamline operations, and drive sustainable growth.
These AI-driven technologies bring a host of benefits to the banking sector, including:
- Efficient Member Engagement: AI Voice and Chat agents provide quick and precise responses to member inquiries, boosting service efficiency and member satisfaction.
- Personalized Interactions: By analyzing member data, AI enables CFIs to offer tailored recommendations and solutions, strengthening member relationships.
- Cost-Effective Operations: Automation of routine tasks frees up staff, reducing operational costs while maintaining service quality.
Eglin FCU’s Journey
Eltropy's upcoming webinar will feature Eglin Federal Credit Union sharing its journey with AI Voice and Chat products. Eglin FCU's virtual assistant, fondly known as "Eva," represents a technological breakthrough and a game-changer for them.
Join us for the webinar to hear directly from Eglin FCU about:
- Why they chose to embrace AI Voice and Chat and why Eltropy was their partner of choice.
- Why they’re excited about the possibilities the Eltropy platform presents to both employees and members.
- Although it’s early in their rollout and adoption of Voice, Chat and Text, why they’re excited to have access to member insights. And the value they see in understanding the needs of their membership through conversation, which provides them with the necessary data to tailor products and services to meet member expectations.
Ruth Fennell, Call Center Operations Manager at Eglin Federal Credit Union, will also provide insights and share experiences from their successful partnership with Eltropy.
Event Details:
- Webinar Title: Customer Conversations: Meet Eva, Eglin FCU's Groundbreaking New Voice Assistant
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 21
- Time: noon ET
- Link: Click here to register
Don't miss this opportunity to explore the exciting possibilities of generative AI for community financial institutions. Learn from Eglin Federal Credit Union's real-world success story and discover how Eltropy's solutions are shaping the future of banking.
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the leading enterprise-wide digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy’s platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, chatbot technology, and integration solutions — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.
Steve Jensen
Eltropy
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube