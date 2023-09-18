Maryland Department of Environment Takes Climate Response Global by Joining Under2 Coalition of Governments

Secretary McIlwain Signs Agreement Committing to Net Zero Emissions as Part of Climate Week NYC

BALTIMORE (Sept. 18, 2023) – Department of the Environment Secretary Serena McIlwain has signed an agreement for Maryland to join the Under2 Coalition of governments pledging to reach net zero emissions of greenhouse gasses.

“Signing this agreement accelerates climate action in Maryland by giving us greater access to technical support and the shared knowledge of more than 160 governments across the world,” said Secretary McIlwain. “We were serious when we said Maryland will be a global leader on climate change. This action underscores our commitment to building the green economy that will dominate the next century, as well as creating the resiliency to make our state stronger.”

Secretary McIlwain signed the agreement to join the Under2 Coalition during the opening ceremonies of Climate Week events in New York City, which run until Sept. 24. The Under2 Coalition is the largest global network of subnational governments committed to reaching net zero emissions by 2050 or earlier. Maryland’s goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60 percent by 2031 and reach net zero emissions by 2045.

Maryland is already a member of two major regional and national climate organizations, the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and the U.S. Climate Alliance. Joining the Under2 Coalition elevates Maryland’s climate leadership to a global scale and provides an avenue to influence the direction and scale of a transition to a green economy through participation in the group’s steering committee or governance team.

Governor Wes Moore also participated in Climate Week activities to demonstrate Maryland’s commitment to fighting climate change, including its adoption and implementation of some of the nation’s most ambitious policies, renewable energy deployment, the Advanced Clean Cars II rule, and energy-efficient building standards.