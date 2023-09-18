Beyond Entertainment Family Film Festival
The festival will feature panels of award winning actors, writers and directors held at the beautiful Beyond Entertainment Studios in Cape Coral, Florida.CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3rd annual family friendly film festival will run from Thursday, Sept 21st to Saturday, September 23rd. Categories of films include comedy, action and dramas.
Thursday the 21st will kick off the festival with a meet and greet at 1 PM, followed by actor, writer and director break out sessions until 3:30 PM. Nominated film festival trailers will be premiered at 4 PM before a dinner break (off premises) and then back at 6 PM for the Red Carpet premier at Beyond Studios with emcee Krista Fogelsong and a panel with the filmmakers from "Deep Within."
Friday will start at 9 AM with more breakout sessions followed by more short film screenings, dinner off site and then back to Beyond Studios for an actor's showcase with emcee comedian, Deann Alaine.
Saturday will start at 9 AM with the final round of breakout sessions, more panels at 1 PM, short films at 3:30 and the Red Carpet, awards ceremony and after party will all kick off at 6:30.
Track sessions run $125, with the Thursday night of premieres and the Saturday evening awards ceremony each costing $25.
The actor's workshops will include auditions, performance reviews, reel footage, headshots and more. The writer's workshops will include critiqued pitches, group writing exercises, signed copies of writer's books and more. The director's workshops will include a pitch fest, one on one consultations, project critiques and more.
For tickets or more information, visit BeyondFamilyFilmFestival.com or call 239-673-6970.
