Newpoint Advisors Corporation’s Matthew Brash Appointed State Director of Illinois for Commercial Receivers Association
I’m privileged to align with the CRA's impactful mission ... I'm eager to harness Newpoint’s TRAIL expertise to amplify the CRA's objectives across the country.”BRENTWOOD, TENESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Newpoint Advisors Corporation proudly celebrates the appointment of Matthew Brash, our Senior Managing Director and principal expert of the national TRAIL (Trustee, Receivership, Assignee, Interim Management, Liquidation) program, as the new State Director of Illinois for the Commercial Receivers Association (CRA).
With fifteen years of hands-on experience, Matthew's reputation as a steadfast and resourceful professional is well-established not only in Illinois but throughout the nation. Sonette Magnus, a Partner at Thompson Coburn and Board Member/Co-Founder of the CRA, praised Matthew's vast engagements with numerous companies, on behalf of national and global commercial lenders, law firms, and other critical stakeholders.
The CRA is dedicated to enhancing court receivership's value (federal and state), and it offers an enriching platform where professionals can learn from each other, collaborate, and influence receivership practices both in the Midwest and nationally. Sharing his enthusiasm for the new role, Matthew Brash said, "I’m privileged to align with the CRA's impactful mission. The complexity of a receiver's role underlines the importance of education and sharing best practices. I'm eager to harness Newpoint’s TRAIL expertise to amplify the CRA's objectives across the country.”
About The Commercial Receivers Association:
Founded in 2021, the Commercial Receivers Association is a nationwide membership initiative committed to elevating education and standardization in Commercial Receivership Administration. By delivering education, fostering networking, and providing essential resources, the CRA empowers its members toward excellence. For inquiries or further details, reach out to info@commercialreceiver.org or visit www.commercialreceiver.org.
About Newpoint Advisors Corporation:
Newpoint Advisors Corporation is a financial advisory firm dedicated to improving troubled and financially underperforming businesses with revenues of $5-50MM. Newpoint Advisors’ professionals understand the unique challenges facing secured lenders or business owners, partners, family-owned companies, and other stakeholders when faced with complex, compromising, and special situations involving their business, collateral, and/or assets. We’re driven by satisfying client needs and working together to build a stronger community and economy. For inquiries or further details, reach out to Matthew at mbrash@newpointadvisors.us or visit www.newpointadvisors.us
