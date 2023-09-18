TENNTS is Unlocking Success with a New Chief Growth Officer

Federico Slinin joins TENNTS to spearhead growth initiatives with a proven track record in strategic marketing

We simplify the lives of landlords and community managers, enhancing tenant experiences through partnerships with local businesses. Leading our nationwide growth, one city at a time.” — Federico Slinin

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TENNTS, a growing real estate and hospitality technology brand, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Federico Slinin as its new Chief Growth Officer. With over 13 years of experience in marketing and a stellar record of driving growth across diverse industries, Federico is set to bring his dynamic expertise to TENNTS' ambitious expansion plans.

As CGO, Federico Slinin will play a pivotal role in shaping TENNTS' growth strategy, optimizing brand presence, and driving revenue. His extensive background in marketing includes successful tenures in startups, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), banking, and cosmetics. Federico is renowned for his strategic, data-driven approach, consistently delivering remarkable results in every marketing endeavor he undertakes.

As part of his extensive career, Federico has successfully navigated a diverse range of industries. In startups, his strategic vision helped emerging businesses establish their market presence and achieve rapid growth. In the FMCG sector, he excelled in building and promoting consumer brands, delivering impressive sales figures and market share growth. His stint in banking witnessed innovative financial product launches and customer engagement strategies that drove customer acquisition and retention. Federico's experience in the cosmetics industry saw him elevate brand identities and market positions, proving his adaptability across industries.

"Federico's appointment comes at an exciting time for TENNTS as we continue to evolve and expand our business," said Daniel Detoni, CEO of TENNTS. "His impressive track record and innovative thinking will be instrumental in accelerating our growth and further establishing TENNTS as a leader in the proptech sector. We believe Federico is the perfect fit to lead our growth efforts, and we look forward to his contributions."

Federico Slinin's career is marked by his ability to harness data-driven insights to craft and execute successful marketing strategies that yield measurable results. His passion for marketing, combined with a keen understanding of consumer behavior and market dynamics, makes him a natural choice to drive TENNTS' growth agenda.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of TENNTS, where we're redefining smart living in the real estate sector, commented Slinin. We're simplifying the lives of landlords and community managers while elevating the tenant experience through partnerships with local businesses. I'm enthusiastic about leading our company's growth and expanding our solution nationwide, one city at a time."

Federico's appointment as CGO underscores TENNTS' commitment to innovation, growth, and delivering unparalleled value to its clients and partners. With his leadership, TENNTS aims to solidify its position as a key player in the real estate industry and expand its footprint in both existing and new markets.

TENNTS is confident that Federico Slinin's arrival will unlock new opportunities and drive the company's success to new heights. The entire organization eagerly anticipates the collaborative efforts that will shape TENNTS' future as they embark on this exciting journey together.

About TENNTS

TENNTS is a real estate and hospitality technology brand that offers smart living solutions as a service; connecting buildings, residents, and local businesses, automating flexible rentals, and empowering local businesses to grow. Our all-in-one platform facilitates property operations and rental management to improve efficiency and cost-effectiveness for landlords. Additionally, our AI-integrated vetting process ensures residents a safer and more secure experience. Our flagship product, ZenTENNTS, provides full-service management for properties ranging from apartment developments to modernized hotels. The company's shareholders and executives bring a wealth of expertise in the targeted industries of real estate, technology, and hospitality, positioning TENNTS as a future leader in the market.

Press Media Kit: TENNTS Press