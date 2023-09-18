Dallas Welcomes SITKA Gear's Newest Retail Location for Outdoor Enthusiasts

SITKA Dallas Store

Grand Opening of SITKA Gear's Second Retail Location in Dallas, Texas Features Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch

Our gear is designed to elevate outdoor experiences, and with our new Dallas store, we're providing enthusiasts with a hands-on opportunity to completely understand the difference our gear can make.” — Alley Ray

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED SATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SITKA Gear, the industry leader in technical hunting and outdoor gear, announces the opening of their brick-and-mortar storefront in Dallas, Texas. The SITKA Dallas storefront is located at 4438 McKinney Ave #200 Dallas, TX and will be hosting Grand Opening festivities for the Dallas community on September 30th, 2023, with a special meet and greet with Dallas Cowboys Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM, where fans can stop by for a photo opportunity.

In addition to the meet and greet, the Grand Opening of the Dallas store will feature exclusive in-store promotions, giveaways, and a chance to engage with SITKA Gear's ambassadors. Whether embarking on a hunting trip or simply embracing the great outdoors, SITKA Gear's newest retail location is poised to become the go-to destination for gear that's engineered to excel in any environment.

As the second retail location for SITKA Gear, and the first outside their hometown of Bozeman, MT, this venture marks a significant milestone in the brand's journey.

"We're excited to bring SITKA to our Texas and Southern customers," said Alley Ray, Retail Experience Manager. "Our gear is designed to elevate outdoor experiences, and with our new Dallas store, we're providing enthusiasts with a hands-on opportunity to completely understand the difference our gear can make."

Visitors to the new Dallas store can expect to be immersed in the complete SITKA Gear experience showcasing the brand's dedication to high-quality, functional gear, mirroring the rugged yet refined nature of the products themselves. Knowledgeable staff members will be on hand to guide customers through SITKA’s product line, helping them find the ideal pieces for their specific activities.

Schedule of events:

10:00 AM: SITKA Store Opens

4:00 - 5:00 PM: Leighton Vander Esch Meet and Greet for fans

4:00 - 7:00 PM: Grand Opening Festivities with live music from The Swon Brothers and Texas BBQ

For more information, visit the new SITKA Dallas store at 4438 McKinney Ave #200 Dallas, TX, or explore the brand online at sitkagear.com. Join SITKA Gear in celebrating this remarkable milestone and discover a new era of outdoor gear excellence on September 30th, 2023.

###

About SITKA

SITKA Gear, based in Bozeman, Montana, created and leads the technical hunting apparel category. The company is recognized for its commitment to continually improving the life experience of the hunter and for its support of healthy ecosystems and wildlife populations. SITKA products work together in systems, and each piece is designed and tested rigorously in both the lab and the field. SITKA is owned by W.L. Gore & Associates, an advanced materials company well known for Gore-Tex™ fabrics and many other industry-leading innovations that provide durable comfort and protection to outdoor enthusiasts.